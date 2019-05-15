Vianey and Allen on My 600 Lb. Life – Season 7 Episode 20

Vianey and Allen, a codependent couple attempting to embark on their weight-loss journey together, are the subjects of tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb. Life. Both Vianey and Allen are attempting to travel to Houston to seek out the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, most commonly known as Dr. Now, to try to shed some weight and get their lives back on track. But will they qualify for Dr. Now’s operation?

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Weighing over 600 lbs. each, Vianey and Allen are locked in a codependent relationship based on a shared love of food. As they head to Houston, they will soon find out if their relationship can handle the strain of growing healthy together.”

“Over the past week, me and Vianey have been going over Dr. Now’s diet,” Allen says in the promo below. “But getting his diet was a bit of a shock because it seems like we have to give up everything good. And that’s just not what we were expecting.”

Vianey and Allen are trapped by their food addiction. Can they conquer this battle together? Tune in to #My600lbLife tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/4MDcOchr9C — TLC Network (@TLC) May 15, 2019

He continues: “My biggest concern is for Vianey. I’m worried if she’s forced to give up everything she likes instantly overnight, then she could get really depressed. I’ve seen that before when she’s trying to diet and I don’t want that to happen again.”

The promo shows Allen driving to a store and immediately hopping on an electric scooter to get his shopping done. He consults a grocery list and grabs a slab of bacon, saying “I’m getting us a lot of high protein options, and I’m also getting us some snacks to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The camera shows a quick flash of his grocery list, which shows ice cream, cookies, chips and peanut butter at the top of the list. “[The snacks] will help us get rid of everything we ain’t supposed to have.”

“We both know we don’t have a lot of time before out bodies give out, so if we don’t do this and get weight-loss surgery before that happens, then we are not gonna be alive much longer. So our options are down to doing this or die. And neither one of us is ready to die.”

The couple admitted that food is what keeps them together, according to Distractify. “In many ways we were made for each other,” Allen, 51, says of his relationship with Vianey, 35. According to Distractify, Vianey developed a habit of overeating because of the way she was body shamed by her late mother growing up.