Did the Viserion Live or Die on ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4?

Fans are needing confirmation on which dragon was which in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4. Was Viserion in any of those key scenes? Did he live or die today/ Read on for more details. This post will have major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 and previous episodes.

If you’re wondering if Viserion lived or died in the latest episode of Game of Thrones, we have some bad news… Viserion is dead, but he is the dragon who died last week.

Viserion, one of Daenerys’ smallest dragons, is the dragon that was killed by the Night King in Season 7 and then reanimated like the White Walkers. From there on he did the Night King’s bidding, tearing down the Ice Wall with his fiery blue breath and riding in with the undead army to attack Winterfell.

Viserion almost killed Rhaegal in a battle before Dany flew in with Drogon and saved Rhaegal and Jon Snow. Then Viserion continue to deal blow after blow against Jon on the walls of Winterfell. Viserion finally died a second time when Arya killed the Night King.

So no, Viserion is not the dragon who died tonight.

Instead, it was Rhaegal who died. He was shot by Scorpion weapons on Euron’s fleet, multiple times. One of those times he was shot through the head and disappeared beneath the waves.

Now we’ve seen two heartbreaking dragon deaths on the show. Last season we saw Viserion die at the hands of the Night King, and we saw Rhaegal and Drogon crying and mourning their lost brother. Now tonight we saw Rhaegal die in a completely unexpected way, when we thought they were just returning to Dragonstone for a brief rest. Instead, Euron’s fleet was waiting and Rhaegal paid the price.

