4 Visions & Prophecies That Came True in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 5

While fans had mixed reactions about Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5, many stories did come around full circle. You might be surprised to learn about the visions and prophecies that came to pass. Read on to learn more. This post has major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5.

1. Daenerys’ Vision in Season 2 Was Fulfilled

Daenerys had a vision in Season 2 that fans have been talking about ever since. And now we finally know what it meant. For years, fans thought that she saw King’s Landing covered in snow. But as it turns out, it was ash that she saw. The vision was symbolic of Daenerys’ burning King’s Landing.

You can watch her vision again below.

It’s actually heartbreaking when you see it again, knowing what we know now. She grieved Drogo intensely and the loss of their child.

Surely the loss of Rhaegal brought that back. And as she reached for the Iron Throne, she was drawn away by the sound of her baby crying. I believe that by itself is proof that Daenerys might have been pulled away from her rage and destruction of King’s Landing if she had Jon’s love.

In her vision, you could see the throne room in what looked like snow and the roof destroyed.

Now King’s Landing is destroyed and covered in ash that looks like snow. Remember when Arya woke up after being knocked out, covered in ash as thick as snow?

2. Bran’s Vision of King’s Landing Came to Pass

In Season 6 Episode 6, Bran had three intense visions. One of those also came to pass in this episode. It was a vision of the shadow of a dragon flying over a smoldering King’s Landing.

In that same episode, Bran also saw Daenerys, a full-grown Drogon, and the Mad King’s demise. You can see photos of every scene in Bran’s vision in Heavy’s story here.

And you can watch them in slow motion in the video below.

That vision was a dark prediction of what was to come with Dany. Many hoped the vision just meant that Daenerys would regain the Iron Throne. But everything else in that vision was dark and involved death, so Daenerys’ dragon’s part in the vision had to also.

3. Melisandre’s Prophecy to Varys Came to Pass

Finally, Melisandre’s prophecy to Varys from Season 7 also came to pass. You can watch it below.

In that exchange, Melisandre told Varys that she had to return to Westeros one more time. “I have to die in this strange country, just like you.”

That wasn’t a particularly happy message for Varys to hear, and it sadly came true also.

4. Part of the Valonqar Prophecy Came True

This one really depends on your point of view. Some would say it didn’t come true and some would say it did. Part of it certainly did. The prophecy said someone younger and more beautiful would cast Cersei down and take all she holds dear. Daenerys certainly did that.

The show didn’t actually show the Valonqar part of the prophecy, which was in the books. It says, “When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” Valonqar means younger sibling, so Cersei always was suspicious of Tyrion.

In the end, Cersei died with Jaime’s hands around her neck, but not to choke the life out of her.

That did not fulfill the Valonqar Prophesy. And that pisses me off more than the fact that now Arya has to fulfill her prophesy by killing a character that doesn’t even have green eyes in the books. Come. On. pic.twitter.com/qIN4KkMAy1 — Alice in Sovereign Citizen Land (@AliceLfc4) May 13, 2019

After years of theorizing about the damn prophecy… “When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you” ya ok thnx HBO #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AB74Yd900a — Anaiviv (@vivianalebron) May 13, 2019

So maybe, if interpreted differently, that came true. But since it wasn’t technically in the show, we can at least say that the prophecy about someone younger and more beautiful taking everything from Cersei did come true today.

