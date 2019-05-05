Wade Cota: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American Idol contestant Wade Cota quickly became a fan favorite on Season 17 of the competition series, and after the 27-year-old explained how his love for songwriting stemmed from learning how to cope with an abusive childhood, he also earned viewers’ respect and compassion. While Cota grew up in poverty with his mother and two sisters, the singer is now stepping into the spotlight with a chance to be crowned Season 17‘s American Idol champion.

Cota will be competing in the Top 6 alongside Alejandro Aranda, Laci Kaye Booth, Laine Hardy, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, and Madison VanDenburg, but his powerfully raspy voice makes him stand out from the pack. When he sang Ray LaMontagne’s “Trouble” on April 14, he brought all three judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, to their feet for a standing ovation. And they’ve been cheering on singer/songwriter from Phoenix, Arizona ever since.

Cota, who found his first guitar while digging through a dumpster, and never had the money to take professional vocal or guitar lessons, spent 10 years performing heavy metal before working as a solo artist, and eventually, joining the band Sugar Water. When he’s not performing, Cota is spending time with longtime girlfriend Jasmine, their German Shepard named Dundie, watching reruns of The Office, and cooking dinner for the family.

Here’s what you need to know about Wade Cota:

1. Cota Was the Frontman for the Band ‘Sugar Water’

With his vocals and guitar skills, it’s not surprise that Cota is frontman material, and before auditioning for Idol, he was performing with the band Sugar Water at all of Arizona’s major venues. They performed original songs that Cota wrote including “Stay” and “Fallen Place.”

While Cota’s raspy voice is easily recognizable when singing with Sugar Water, there are viewers who still believe Cota’s faking those unique vocals. But as he explained to Billboard, “I sang metal music. I screamed for ten years until I figured out how I could sing and now people ask me, ‘How do you make that sound come out of your mouth?’ and I think it’s because from such a young age, I was ripping out my throat. So now when I sing, it comes out with this grit like sandpaper. Everyone thinks I’m faking it. No, it means that I probably need surgery.”

2. Cota Met His Girlfriend Jasmine in High School

If Wade and his girlfriend Jasmine Mingus weren’t so stupid cute together, they would be the couple you’d love to hate. They first met while attending Moon Valley High School and have been together ever since. On Cota’s Instagram, if he’s not posting from a performance or hyping a friend’s show, it’s a picture of Jasmine with a loving caption.

Mingus has travelled to Los Angeles to watch Cota perform on Idol, and when she’s home in Arizona, she’s taking good care of their dog, Dundie, whom they adopted together as a puppy.

3. He Refers to His Abusive Father as ‘The Devil’

As Cota proceeded on the Idol competition, he opened up about his love for songwriting, and the dark inspiration that encouraged him to first start putting words on paper.

“My real dad — or, I’m going to restart that — my biological father, he was the devil,” Cota said. He discussed how his father not only beat him up, leaving Cota with a scar on his face and a permanent crack in his skull, but that he was also physically abusive toward his mother and his two older siblings. His mother wasn’t allowed to leave the house with all three children, but she eventually plotted their escape, and raised them all as a single mother.

“We don’t have a lot, but we love each other so much,” Cota says of his mother, Teri. “I want to be remembered for something, and it might as well be making my mom proud.”

4. Cota Is Also a Comedian and Actor

While Cota is clearly a huge fan of The Office, he regularly recalls jokes and makes references to the NBC sitcom on social media, he’s an aspiring comedian and actor himself. According to his IMDB page, he’s been featured in two short films, Last Christmas! in 2016, and Losing It in 2017.

His Twitter bio reads “I write comedy, and make music.” On his Facebook page, Cota posts videos of his jokes and regularly gives shout outs his new favorite stand-up specials.

5. He was Rejected by ‘Idol ‘9 Years Ago & Failed to Advance on ‘The Voice’

In 2010, Cota drove up to San Diego from Arizona with his aunt and uncle, and girlfriend Jasmine, and waited in the the long line “with thousands of people” he said. But after finally get his chance to sing for producers, it was a “no.” — “I was heartbroken. I didn’t want to do anything cool afterward because I was so bummed,” he said of their initial plans to explore Southern California after the audition.

So, why wait nine years before trying out again? He explained, “When they took a year off, I thought I missed my chance. So I tried out for The Voice and I made it to the judges, but all the slots got filled up before I could even audition. I’m so happy that it did not work out, because when I saw that American Idol was starting up again and I saw the talent that year and I thought, ‘That’s what I’m going to do. That’s the one. I’m not going to get discouraged.’ I grew up watching and voting with my family and screaming at the TV. It’s magic. American Idol creates superstars and no other show can say that.”

READ NEXT: Madonna’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know