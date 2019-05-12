‘Game of Thrones’ Poll: Was Ghost a Good Boy?

It’s been a week since Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4, The Last of the Starks, premiered, but fans are still heartbroken about how Ghost was treated when Jon Snow left without petting him. Now they’ve come up with memes and alternative endings for our favorite direwolf. We have two very important polls in this article, along with Ghost memes. First is a poll about whether Ghost is a good boy. Then at the end of the article, take our poll about whether Jon did the right thing with Ghost.

Before we move on to the second poll, let’s look at some of the best (and most heartbreaking) memes created in honor of Ghost and that scene last week. This first meme was created by u/faroutfox on Reddit. Try to read it without getting teary-eyed:

Ugh, this next one by u/dvbnsty makes me want to cry.

Ghost definitely deserved this John, as cleverly shared on Reddit by u/dx-m:

Ghost is such a good boy and he deserved more than a look from Jon when Jon left for King’s Landing. He deserved a pet, a hug, and all the love. Maybe it was best to send Ghost north just for his own safety. He can play in the snow and be happy with Tormund until things calm down and Jon can send for Ghost again. But Jon still should’ve given Ghost a more heartfelt goodbye. Ghost fought for Jon in the Battle of Winterfell, losing part of his ear and being one of the few to survive that first wave with the Dothraki. He stayed by Jon’s side after he died for crying out loud, waiting for him to resurrect. They have a bond.

Ghost was there for Jon and then he gets abandoned 😢#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pvEd8w0r9E — kim burgess (@kim8888) May 6, 2019

He’s always believed in Jon. He deserved a “good boy.” :(

YOU DON'T LEAVE GHOST WITHOUT EVEN PET HIM, JON. GO BACK TO HIM AND GIVE HIM ALL YOUR DAMN LOVE! #GameofThrones #GOTS8E4 pic.twitter.com/IU7qpZsWlr — Stark (@ohmytargaryen) May 6, 2019

1 like = 1 pet to our good boi Ghost#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/zh7SyjAEah — 𝕴𝖚𝖗𝖎 (@iuri_ndv) May 6, 2019

This one makes me sad. :(

Ghost on the outside: *Holding it together*

Ghost on the inside:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/j5tPUsaNxY — Jennifer Matthew (@JennyMatthew_) May 6, 2019

As does this one.

Jon: *hugs Tormund* *hugs Sam* *even hugs Gilly who he doesn’t know very well* Ghost: Am I a joke to you?#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7myloMa0tr — Fardeen (@Fardeen_02) May 6, 2019

Ugh.

This is a good point:

Ned Stark: "You will train them yourselves, you will feed them yourselves, and if they die, you will bury them yourselves." Not give them away after they risked their lives protecting you over, and over, and over again. Ghost deserved better. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ws1DY4ve2t — Dogs BaseBall & Tattoos (@KennyPowersYank) May 6, 2019

All Hail Ghost, of House Stark, First of his name, King of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, Son of Jon, The Khal of the Great Ice Sea, The One-Eared, Breaker of HEARTS #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8Qxst5Y7MX — Saurabh 🚴 (@Saurabh_0016) May 6, 2019

Ghost for the Iron Throne please.

For a lighthearted moment from the Ghost sadness, check out this meme:

#GameOfThrones#DemThrones Jon Snow: let me say goodbye to ghost wtf HBO: you got “say goodbye to ghost” money? Jon Snow: you got “erase coffee cup” money? HBO: pic.twitter.com/LeHvFPneau — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) May 7, 2019

LOL:

I would watch this spinoff:

The Spinoff Show we Deserve 😁😍❤️ #GameofThrones Tormund Giantsbane😁😎 and Ghost 😍 pic.twitter.com/jLob98c0Ux — Aravind Ramesh (@AravindRamesh07) May 6, 2019

This alternative ending created by u/whoulpinbowser on Reddit is perfection and will leave you feeling better about Ghost. This is what should have happened.

The alternative ending above is my new head canon and no one can convince me otherwise.

And finally, here is one more poll before you leave. Did Jon make the right decision or should he have given Ghost pets before he left?

Have more to share? Tweet the author with what you think about Jon and Ghost!

