WATCH: Emilia Clarke & Nathalie Emmanuel Discuss Armor in Comicpalooza Houston Interview

The Internet is buzzing about a comment that Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys on Game of Thrones, might have made about armor during a Comicpalooza interview in Houston on Saturday, May 11, the day before the new Game of Thrones episode. This comment is particularly interesting to fans who have stayed updated on recent leaks, since depending on what she said, it may or may not confirm a rumored leak. This article will not contain any spoilers for upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones, although the video content has spoilers for what has happened so far. This article will only have major spoilers through last week’s Season 8 Episode 4. To find out why the question about armor is so important, read Heavy’s story about recent spoilers and leaks here.

The comment comes right around 24:39 in the YouTube video below (although their discussion about costumes begins at 23:11.) Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel (who plays Missandei) are talking about costumes and how they don’t include zippers, so they have to wait hours before they can use the bathroom sometimes during filming. In the middle of the conversation, Emmanuel and Clarke say something really quick about armor and corsets that is tough to make out. It looks like either Clarke or Emmanuel first say that they couldn’t eat in corsets, but she didn’t wear corsets that often “to be fair.” Then the other quickly mentions wearing armor. It’s tough to make out because the video cuts to the interviewer during a key part, who is also speaking over them, and then the video cuts out briefly right after their statement. You can watch below.

To me, it’s unclear if Emilia Clarke is saying she wore armor at some point or if it’s an offhand comment by Nathalie Emmanuel. Some are speculating that because Daenerys wouldn’t wear corsets, perhaps they are discussing corset armor similar to what Cersei war in Season 2, but now for Daenerys in Season 8.

But if Dany was going to wear armor, wouldn’t she have done so during the Battle of Winterfell?

ok i listened to the interview and it was nathalie who mentioned armor, emilia only mentioned corsets — jubilant jules (@nolanleaks) May 11, 2019

A lot of other fun things were discussed during the interview too, so you’d probably enjoy watching the entire video earlier in this story.

When Emilia Clarke walked into the panel I can honestly say I felt like I had ASCENDED 🙌 #Comicpalooza #MotherofDragons pic.twitter.com/XVnZbV3kKH — Freddy ☄ (@freddosauce) May 11, 2019

They talked about paying bills, and Clarke said that when she got the news that she was cast in Game of Thrones, she was in a bathroom stall with her feet up, hiding and talking low so her employers wouldn’t hear.

#MissandeiLives, don’t try to tell me otherwise. @missnemmanuel at @comicpalooza today. Loved hearing her talk about doing jobs to pay bills, but at once not giving up the dream. Her friend Emília showed up fashionably later, with an entrance befitting a Queen. pic.twitter.com/IOq5L4QOCp — Moisés Chiullán (@moiseschiu) May 11, 2019

¡Emilia Clarke ya se encuentra junto a Nathalie Emmanuel en la @Comicpalooza! pic.twitter.com/Pw5csBhso8 — Emilia Clarke™ (@EmiliaClarkeTM) May 11, 2019

And they talked about rapping too, which was fun.

“Can I just say Emilia Clarke is amazing at rapping? She does this thing where she raps as the Queen of England.” – @missnemmanuel setting up #EmiliaClarke to drop a little #Ludacris. 😂#KHOU11 #HTownRush #Comicpalooza #GoT pic.twitter.com/BNRZrFxFh9 — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) May 11, 2019

And they talked about how Clarke’s contact lenses popped out sometimes during her intense staring scenes.

When Emilia’s doing a really intense staring scene sometimes her contact lenses pop out 😂 Nathalie: “I wear contact lenses and I blink all the time cos you know they’re in my eye!” #Comicpalooza #GameofThrones⁠ #EmiliaClarke #NathalieEmmanuel pic.twitter.com/9lTRmAsYB4 — Alisha 🚀 (@Ceres_Station) May 11, 2019

Overall, it was a great interview.

Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel at @Comicpalooza. They are so cute! pic.twitter.com/xgdPHkBKbr — Holly Lyn Walrath (@HollyLynWalrath) May 11, 2019

As for the armor question, we’ll just have to watch the last two episodes to find out.

