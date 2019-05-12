How to Watch ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 16 Episode 6 Online

Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is in full swing and episode 6 airs tonight, from 8:59 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7:59 – 9 p.m. CT, on the E! network. Tonight’s episode is titled “Fire Escape” and the plot description of what to expect reads, “Wildfires erupt in the neighborhood and the families are forced to leave their homes; Kim and her team await word on whether or not the president will endorse their prison reform legislation; Kris stars in an Ariana Grande music video.” For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login info, there are still options for watching it as it airs.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Prior to this season of KUWTK airing, a ton has happened in the lives of the Kardashians and Jenners. Kim and Kanye have been expecting their fourth child, via surrogate, and they just welcomed their baby boy a couple days ago. Though the name hasn’t been announced yet, Kim spoke out on social media, writing, “I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much … We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!” She also added, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for you to purchase on Amazon, if you would like to catch up on last season or previous seasons.

Meanwhile, Kim’s husband, Kanye, has also been running a private church service in his backyard, according to Cosmopolitan, which has been attended by fellow celebs, family and friends.

Tune in as Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! network.