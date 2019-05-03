WATCH: Miss USA 2019 Pageant Video & Interview With Miss North Carolina

The 68th annual Miss USA 2019 pageant aired live this evening from Reno, Nevada, as contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia competed for the crown and the chance to be “Miss USA 2019.”

Tonight’s pageant took place at the Grand Seirra Resort and Casino in Reno, and ended with Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers crowning her successor, Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst. Contestants had already competed in preliminary events several days ago (which you can watch here), and tonight’s events featured the contestant’s introductions, the swimsuit and evening gown competition, and the on-stage question segment.

Check out the full Miss USA 2019 pageant video (this post will updated as soon as the video becomes available):

In the meantime, watch as Miss North Carolina is interviewed live from the CHI Lounge backstage pageant:

An Attorney Specializing in Complex Civil Litigation, Kryst graduated from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina, has five siblings, and will now go on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

The top ten contestants consisted of Miss Arkansas, Miss Ohio, Miss Kansas, Miss North Carolina, Miss District of Columbia, Miss New Mexico, Miss Maryland, Miss Florida, Miss Nevada, and Miss Oklahoma. The top five were then revealed to be Miss New Mexico, Miss North Carolina, Miss Nevada, Miss Oklahoma, and Miss Arkansas.

The lucky winner of tonight’s pageant doesn’t just receive a crown and bragging rights for the next year – she also gets the chance to move to a luxury apartment in New York City, a year-long salary, all paid living expenses, a personal appearance wardrobe, and styling by an official Miss Universe Organization fashion stylist. If that didn’t sound like enough, the winning contestant will also receive extensive international and domestic traveling opportunities and access to a plethora of New York City events, including casting opportunities, movie premieres, fashion shows, and much more.

The Miss USA 2019 event was hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, with Carson Kressley and Lu Sierra serving as commentators throughout the competition. T-Pain and Nick Lachey provided the evening’s entertainment, and the pageant judges included Ukonwa Ojo, Kim Kaupe, Pat Smith, Nicole Feld, Hillary L. Schieve, Denise Quiñones, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Amy Palmer.

Tonight’s competition took place just days after the Miss Teen USA 2019 pageant crowned its winner – the lovely Kaliegh Garris, a Connecticut-native, a competitive dancer, and the founder of the We Are People 1st initiative, which honors her older sister Chauntel, who has “multiple disabilities.”

