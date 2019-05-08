How to Watch the ‘Modern Family’ Season 10 Series Finale Episode Online

After 10 seasons, Modern Family comes to an end, with its series finale airing tonight, on the ABC network, from 9 – 9:31 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 8:31 p.m. CT. If you would like to watch the final episode live, as it airs, but you do not have cable, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Season 10 of Modern Family is also available for purchase on Amazon. Individual episodes from this season are also available to buy. And, for those who want to catch up on previous seasons, Amazon has all of them and their episodes up online as well. For those with a cable subscription, episodes can be watched on the ABC website, with a TV provider login.

The final episode, which is episode 22 of season 10, is titled “A Year of Birthdays” and the plot description of the episode states, “The birth of Haley and Dylan’s twins approaches; a look back at how the family members celebrated their birthdays over the past year.”

Sarah Hyland, who is one of the stars on Modern Family, opened up to Forbes about the show ending and said, “That’s a major project and major life moment for me. It’s definitely bittersweet, I mean that has been a part of my life for such a long time now, but I’m excited for what’s next, even though I have no idea what that holds.” Recently, co-star Ariel Winter also spoke about what’s next now that the long-running show is ending. After all, Winter has been on the show since she was 10 years old and now she’s 21.

According to Cheat Sheet, Winter stated on Instagram that she will continue to act and also may be continuing on with college. Winter said, “Work!!!! I’m excited to explore new characters as a young woman instead of the awkward child you see here. There are a lot of amazing roles for women coming up that I’d love a shot at! I also plan on producing content.” When it comes to her decision to embrace her schooling, she told Entertainment Tonight, “I could be working now and then never work again the next 10 years, so I thought it’s important to have knowledge in another subject that you like, that you could have as a plan in the future.”

Winter previously took a break from school in 2018 to focus more on her acting.