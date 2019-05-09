How to Watch ‘Paradise Hotel’ 2019 Online

In 2003, Paradise Hotel gave a group of single men and women the opportunity to live together at a resort and vote off cast members each week, similar to other reality competition shows today. But, now, the show has been rebooted and there’s a new season 1 for 2019, which is a little more risque, though basically the same. The Xfinity synopsis of the remake reads, “Singles check into a tropical resort where they must strategize to avoid being voted off and stay in the running for a cash prize.” Kristin Cavallari hosts the show, which will air multiple times per week and episode 1 is a two-hour premiere. The show makes its debut on May 9, 2019, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch Fox live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

On Paradise Hotel, if you are at an elimination ceremony and you haven’t found a match or hook up with one of the other cast members, then there’s a good chance you’re being sent home. New guests will be added when others are voted off the show. So, sex, flirtations and backstabbing are all sure to come into play.

The show premieres on a Thursday, but, similar to the Big Brother series, it will air multiple times per week.

As for how show host Kristin Cavallari got involved with the show, Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, released the following statement, “Kristin grew up on the frontlines of reality television and is the perfect host to introduce Paradise Hotel to a new generation of viewers. The show is a fun balance of romantic love, cutthroat competition and humor, and Kristin’s unique experience, especially with live television, makes her the best person to navigate the wild, unpredictable moments.”