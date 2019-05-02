WATCH Paula Abdul Hit Julianne Hough with a Hat at the Billboard Music Awards

Paula Abdul hit Julianne Hough in the face with her hat during an incredible performance of her hit single “Straight Up” at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Julianne seemed to take the incident in stride as she turned around and smiled at the camera right after it happened. This isn’t the first time things have gone wrong at one of Paula Abdul’s performances. In 2018 the singer fell off the stage during a show at the Hard Rock in Biloxi, Mississippi. Paula was OK after the fall and Julianne seemed to be OK, looking more shocked than hurt after taking a hat to the face.