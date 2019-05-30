How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 11 Finale Online

Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered on February 28, 2019, on the VH1 network, and tonight is the big finale. Throughout the season, a cast of queens has competed for a grand prize and tonight, one of them will strut away with $100,000, as the winner. For those who want to watch tonight’s finale episode but don’t have a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch VH1 live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

VH1 is included in the “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the show live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above live streaming options, fans can buy individual episodes of season 11, as well as the entire season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

This season’s contestants started out with A’Keria C. Davenport, Plastique Tiara, Ariel Versace, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Honey Davenport, Kahanna Montrese, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Nina West, Shuga Cain, Soju, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and Yvie Oddly. There are four queens left in the mix and they are A’Keria C. Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Yvie Oddly.

The judges for this season were RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley. And, over the course of the season, there have been a ton of big celebrities appearing as guest judges or special guests. They have included Miley Cyrus, Bobby Moynihan, Natasha Lyonne, Joel McHale, Sydelle Noel, Kandi Burruss, Lena Waithe, Cara Delevingne, Guillermo Diaz, Clea DuVall, Fortune Feimster, Tony Hale, Cheyenne Jackson, Katherine Langford, Elvira, Mirai Nagasu, Tiffany Pollard, Adam Rippon, Wanda Sykes, Gina Rodriguez, Troye Sivan, Amber Valletta, Travis Wall, and Rachel Maddow.

When it comes to tonight’s finale episode, it is set to air from 9 – 10:31 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9:31 p.m. CT, on the VH1 network. The Xfinity synopsis of the finale, which is episode 14, reads, “RuPaul crowns America’s next drag superstar in an epic lip-sync smack-down for the crown.”

For those already waiting for season 12 of the show, you will be relieved to hear that the show has been revealed for at least another season. RuPaul’s Drag Race Fandom reported that casting began in the beginning of March 2019 and the show will likely premiere in early 2020. As for the show’s spinoff series, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, a season 5 has not yet been announced, so no news on that front has been released.