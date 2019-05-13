How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 15 Premiere Online

The season 15 premiere of The Bachelorette airs on May 13, 2019, in a two-hour time slot, on the ABC network. The show will air from 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9:01 p.m CT. For those who want to watch the premiere episode, as well as future episodes, but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Hannah Brown, aka Hannah B. from The Bachelor 2019, is the new star of The Bachelorette and show host Chris Harrison recently dished on what Brown brings to the show. When talking about the premiere episode, Harrison told E! News, “She came in on night one firing on all cylinders, and 10 minutes in, I’m like, OK, this is the woman. This is who we picked. This is Hannah. She came in and crushed it … You’re not going to get through the first episode without seeing Hannah come in and take care of her own business.”

Harrison then added, “If you think you know Hannah, if you think she’s just this beauty queen from Alabama, you’re missing the picture, and you’re missing the woman. It really is … it’s shedding that image. She really is this strong, badass bold woman that’s gonna take the Bachelorette crown by storm.”

This season’s Bachelorette star is a pageant queen, who was Miss Alabama USA 2018. And, prior to the official reveal of the Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown told Us Weekly that she would “love” to appear on the series. Brown said, “I would love to have that opportunity to meet somebody. That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family. I think that can happen on a television show or at a coffee shop and it’s going to happen for me someday. I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.”