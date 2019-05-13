How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Semifinals Season 16 Online

Season 16 of The Voice is heading into the semifinals. The final eight contestants will compete for the top spot, while judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will determine who goes home.

For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or access to any login information, you are still in luck. The semifinals premiere on May 13, 2019 at 9/8 c.

Preview

Nearly all of Blake Shelton’s contestants made it through last week’s eliminations; including Dexter Roberts, Gyth Rigdon, Carter Lloyd Horne, and Andrew Sevener. Additionally, Kelly Clarkson’s contestant Rod Stokes, advanced. John Legend’s contestant Maelyn Jarmon was this week’s most-streamed contestant on Apple Music, while the judge’s other artist Shawn Sounds made it to the top eight. Adam Levine, meanwhile, lost his entire team with two weeks left of playoffs.

The aforementioned Ridgon is a frontrunner. He talked to Parade about his musical journey, and that he was surprised to find out that Shelton used his one block to secure Ridgon’s inclusion in the final eight. I didn’t even know that Blake used his block,” he said. “He kept denying it and it seems like such a long time ago that Blinds happened. I was the first person Blake turned around for, the first person on his team, so, to use his block that early in the game was an exciting moment for me. I felt safe on the show knowing that I had that much support from Blake.”

Ridgon is taking a diplomatic stance on who he thinks will win. “I think it would be fun. Nobody wants to lose. Everybody wants to be a winner,” he explained. “I think it would be a fun experience to be a part of. There’s give and takes on both sides, but I think overall everybody wants to be a winner. But if you break it down, this is not a competition. It’s a family. It’s a family get-together, you know? That’s how we look at it. There’s no win or lose.”