‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 6 Episode 4 Live Stream: How To Watch WCTH Online

The beloved Hallmark series When Calls the Heart is finally back tonight after a long hiatus following the unexpected news about Lori Loughlin. It will also air a new episode tomorrow (Monday) night too. After that harrowing Christmas special and Elizabeth's new baby, and now the departure of Abigail (however the show handles that), fans are more eager than ever to see what's next for their favorite characters.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Preview

If you didn’t have a chance to finish Season 5, you can stream the season on Hallmark Channel Everywhere if you subscribe to a participating cable provider, Hallmark shared. Season 5 is also available on iTunes, Amazon Video, and VUDU.

Here’s a sneak peek for tonight’s episode and the upcoming season.

And here’s a behind-the-scenes video:

Abigail (played by Lori Loughlin) won’t be on the show anymore, after star Lori Loughlin’s indictment in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. Loughlin played Abigail, a major character on the series. Hallmark let Loughlin go following allegations that she was involved in the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal. That included ending her Garage Sales Mysteries series too.

Because of that, scenes with Abigail have been cut from the series. It’s not clear exaclty how the series is going to write her out.

Meanwhile, two new potential love interests are on the scene for Elizabeth. Lucas, played by Chris McNally, made his first appearance in Episode 2. Lucas Bouchard, who is described as a charming gambler and a saloon owner by Deadline, is hiding a secret. His description as a saloon owner in early reports helped fans figure out pretty quickly that he’s the man who bought the saloon that was a central part of the Season 6 premiere.

McNally described Bouchard to ET as “very mysterious.” He said about Lucas: “Lucas is a good guy, he’s got good intentions, he loves the excitement of chance so he’s big into gambling and playing poker. But he holds his cards really close to his chest because he doesn’t want to give up too much information about himself just because he’s trying to protect himself from some troubles.”

A new Mountie is also coming to Hope Valley, and he’ll be interested in Elizabeth too. Kevin McGarry will play Nathan Grant, described by Deadline as a strong and silent type.

Nathan is Jack Thornton’s replacement as a Mountie, but he’s also “shrouded in mystery,” McGarry told ET. Nathan will also be vying for Elizabeth’s affections. But McGarry said: “She’s not looking to jump into anything, so these are just two new guys that are in the town that it might potentially lead to something down the road… there might be some chemistry.”

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies and TV shows. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.)