How to Watch ‘Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics & Men’ Online

Wu-Tang Clan are the focus of the new docuseries Of Mics And Men. The highly anticipated Showtime series is directed by Sacha Jenkins, and traces the history of the rap group from its humble beginnings in Staten Island to its worldwide success.

‘Of Mics And Men’ Preview

Of Mics And Men starts with Wu-Tang’s formation in 1992, how they rose to global stardom through their group and solo releases. The series will also detail the circumstances that led to their demise. Sacha Jenkins told Complex that he chose to direct the series because of the group’s struggles and how they parallel what people are going through today.

“So many people know and love Wu-Tang, but I wanted people to understand all the things that they had to endure,” he explained. “What they faced is what young black men and women face today. And so, it was a prominent case that was directly connected to the group as they were ascending, as their fame was starting to happen.”

“Whenever these guys talk about something really traumatic, there’s a laugh afterwards. To me, that is also how music has always been,” Jenkins added. “Art has been a way for us to deal with this oppression. These are things that I didn’t really realize going into it. Why is there a laugh? Because it’s the only way we’ve been able to process and deal and survive—dealing with what we’ve had to deal with.”

The group’s leader, RZA, admitted that Of Mics And Men touches on some unflattering topics. “Yeah. I was uncomfortable. Listen, there’s a lot of uncomfortable parts of this documentary for me,” he said. “Might as well say that out front. But at the same time, we allowed Sacha and his team to put that light on it. But, at the end of the day, it’s like our music: it’s objective, it’s art, it is what it is. Let it exist and let the world see it and decide, decipher for themselves.”

“I won’t agree with some of it. The most beautiful thing I get from this documentary is that everybody has a perception of it,” he continued. “When I see some things that I disagree with, I respect that, you know what, that’s how he saw it. And it’s hard. But I didn’t raise my voice to veto nothing in that documentary.