Multiple Water Bottles Left in ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Scene: See Photos & Tweets

It looks like Starbucks isn’t the only technological wonder now found in Westeros. Alert fans also spotted water bottles during the King’s Landing council scene in the Game of Thrones finale. One may have belonged to John Bradley (Sam) because the bottle was right behind his boot, but in all fairness it could have belonged to anyone. Another was near Davos. It seems that the heat was turned up so high in King’s Landing that they had to invent water bottles. See photos and tweets below. This post has spoilers for the finale.

It’s already turning into a big joke on Twitter. You can see the water bottle behind Sam’s left boot during the council scenes at about 46 minutes and 19 seconds into the episode. (I confirmed this personally, you just have to look pretty close.) But you might want to check your DVR. HBO will likely remove the bottle just like they did the Starbucks cup before too long and streaming viewers will miss out on the fun.

Here’s where you can see the water bottle with Sam:

But alert fans spotted a second bottle near Davos:

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

Here’s another look at Davos’ water bottle.

Here are some of the best tweets, memes and jokes about the water bottle.

It did happen around the time Sam was talking about clean water, so maybe he was just living by example.

#Spoiler When you realize #SamwellTarly was trying to recommend cleaner water because he got a taste of what a water bottle is like 😂#GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #Waterbottle https://t.co/52l3r0x8d4 — Angela Gailey (@angela_gailey) May 20, 2019

Move over Starbucks. This episode was sponsored by a random water bottle company.

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

THEY DID IT AGAIN. THIS TIME WITH A PLASTIC WATER BOTTLE #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/c9zXUo5kFw — Jeff Reyes (@JeffReyes707) May 20, 2019

Fans are disappointed Sam wouldn’t use a reusable water bottle.

So that’s one story arc that came full circle. While Winterfell needs Starbucks for those cold wintry nights, a water bottle is needed for King’s Landing, where things definitely got a lot hotter.