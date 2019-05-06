What Is Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) Doing Outside of ‘Game of Thrones’?

Nathalie Emmanuel is absolutely amazing on Game of Thrones as Missandei. What is the actress doing now that Game of Thrones is coming to an end? This post will have major spoilers to Season 8 Episode 4.

Emmanuel has fans’ attention as Missandei, the loyal righthand woman to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys. But she has a lot more going for her than just her role on Game of Thrones, and great things are ahead for her.

She has a big role on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. She plays the voice of Deet in 10 episodes.

She also has a big role on the new upcoming series, Four Weddings and a Funeral. She plays Maya in 12 episodes.

She’s played Missandei for 38 episodes of Game of Thrones, but if you are going to miss the actress, you can just tune into either of these upcoming series. Or you can watch her on some of her past appearances in TV shows and movies. Her previous credits included The Fate of the Furious, The Titan, Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Harriet), Furious 7, Hollyoaks (where she played Sasha for 191 episodes), and Hollyoaks Later. So yes, you might be surprised to learn that Game of Thrones wasn’t her longest role, but Hollyoaks was.

Hollyoaks was a soap series on Channel 4. After leaving the show, she struggled to make ends meet for a while, The Sun reported. “I literally was working in a clothes shop when I got the message about the audition (for Game of Thrones.) I was miserable in that job, if I’m honest.”

She worked at Hollister as a model, she told Express. “I was working in Hollister as a ‘model’, which basically means you wear the clothes and they can control how you look…I was folding clothes, cleaning the toilets, helping people in the changing room… It was awful. Financially, I was struggling pretty badly. My plan was to go back to school.”

But then Game of Thrones came along. She said filming this season was amazing and slightly miserable, and very bittersweet.

Emmanuel won’t be a part of any of the Game of Thrones spinoffs, but she has a great career ahead of her. She’s already finished filming for Four Weddings and a Funeral, which is based on the 1994 hit film.

The series is about four American friends who reunite at a London wedding. She plays one of the main characters – one of the four friends. She don’t worry about Emmanuel. She has a great career ahead of her.

READ NEXT: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Brightened