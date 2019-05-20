What Was Brienne Writing About Jaime? Book Details & Photos from ‘Game of Thrones’

Near the end of the Game of Thrones finale, Brienne was writing in a book about Jaime. Here are details about which book and what she was writing. This post will have spoilers.

First, here are photos of other pages in the book.

First we saw Jaime’s original listing.

Brienne added to Jaime’s listing: “Captured in the field of the Whispering Wood: set free by Lady Catelyn Stark in return for an oath to find … her two daughters. Lost his…”

She seems to shut the book before she finishes, but I’m going to assume that was a slight jump forward in time or she’s going back to it later. On the next page, we see that she wrote: “Took Riverrrun from the Tully rebels without loss of life. Lured the Unsullied into attacking Casterly Rock, sacrificing his childhood home in service to a greater strategy. Outwitted the Targaryen forces to seize Highgarden. Fought at the Battle of the Goldroad bravely, narrowly escaping death by dragonfire. Pledged himself to the forces of men and rode north to join them at Winterfell, alone.”

By the way, if you’re wondering if the part about having no loss of life in Riverrun is true, it is for the most part. Lord Brynden the Blackfish did die, but only because he would not surrender. Edmure Tully worked a surrender with the rest of Riverrun and only Blackfish died.

Here’s the rest of what Brienne wrote:

“Faced the Army of the Dead and defended the castle against impossible odds until the defeat of the Night King. Escaped imprisonment and rode south in an attempt to save the capital from destruction. Died protecting his Queen.”

This ending was a nice rebuttal to his original entry, which focused on how Jaime was the Kingslayer.

And no, this was not written in Sam’s A Song of Ice and Fire book that he showed to Tyrion. This passage was written in the Kingsguard book called the Book of Brothers, where they write tales of what the Kingsguard have accomplished. Here’s Joffrey talking with Jaime about the book in Season 4 and mentioning sarcastically how all of Jaime’s great deeds weren’t recorded.

It seems like Brienne finally made things right.