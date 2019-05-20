When Will the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequels Premiere?

If you’re hoping the Game of Thrones prequels will air soon, you’ve got a long time to wait. Just like we had to wait a long time between seasons of Game of Thrones, there will also be a long wait before the first prequel premieres. Here are all the details.

One Game of Thrones prequel just started filming in Belfast. (Details differ on whether it’s just the pilot or the whole first season. But The Sun reports that principal photography began in Ireland in early May.) It’s filming under the working title Bloodmoon, and likely won’t premiere until at least 2020 at the earliest. Don’t expect to see the prequel any time in 2019.

Bloodmoon will star Naomi Watts. It’s written by Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin is working closely with her. The show received a pilot order from HBO in 2018, Variety shared. Goldman is the showrunner and both Goldman and Martin are executive producers.

Here’s what we know about the prequel Bloodmoon:

It takes place thousands of years before Game of Thrones.

It will chronicle the Age of Heroes and the world’s dark descent.

It will uncover the “true origin” of the White Walkers. (Does this indicate that the GoT’s story that the Children of the Forest created the Night King from a First Man isn’t entirely accurate?)

The show will also explore the “horrifying secrets” of Westeros’ history.

We’ll learn about the mysteries of the East and the Starks of legend. I imagine this might mean Bran the Builder, since he built the wall after the first Long Night. Perhaps we will also learn about Azor Ahai and the truth behind the legend.

It will star Naomi Watts, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx. Also starring are Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

But there are two other prequels too and they’re moving forward nicely, GRRM noted in a recent blog post. He wrote: