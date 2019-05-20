Where Is Jon Snow Going on the ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale? [Ending Explained]

At the end of the Game of Thrones finale, we see Jon Snow heading away from the Wall, but where is he going? Here are the details. This post will have major spoilers for the finale.

Jon Snow was forced to take the black again and join the Night’s Watch in order to atone for his crime in killing Daenerys, so that Grey Worn and the Unsullied would be appeased. Although the White Walkers and the Night King are eliminated, the Night’s Watch is apparently still going to exist because orphans and bastards will need a place where they can belong. (At least, that’s what we were told.)

At the end, though, we don’t see Jon staying at the Wall. Instead, we see him traveling with Tormund, Ghost, and a bunch of wildlings and children to the other side of the Wall, into the North. This is actually good news for Jon Snow.

There are different theories about just what he was doing, but they’re all good for his future and bode a happy ending (not to mention that he will be with Ghost forever, which is perfect.)

I think it’s important to point out that direwolves to live beyond the Wall. So Ghost may find a nice female direwolf and have some puppies. :)

Some believe that the Night’s Watch thing was all a clever ruse to satisfy Grey Worm before he left Westeros forever, where he will never now if Jon is still being punished or not. The Night’s Watch no longer has to guard against the White Walkers, so they’re free and their watch has ended. Jon is exiled outside of the Six Kingdoms (because the North is no longer part of those Kingdoms), but he’s not really an official Night’s Watch anymore, the theory goes.

We do know that he’s helping the Wildlings resettle. They had to flee when the Night King approached. Now he’s going to help them find a new home and get their lives back. Remember, Jon loved Ygritte and loved the wildlings’ lives. So if he stays with them, he’s essentially living a great life that he enjoys.

Jon could still be with the Night’s Watch but be out rangering, another theory goes. The Night’s Watch’s job is to keep peace and protect the kingdoms south of the Wall. By staying with the wildlings and ensuring they have a fruitful life, he is ensuring peace north of the Wall. He did tell Tyrion that he would not see him again, so all signs point to Jon not planning to return to Castle Black. Besides, wasn’t Benjen essentially rangering for years?

Jon has a good life ahead of him.

The punishment was not truly a punishment. It is up to fans to decide if it was a ruse because the Night’s watch has actually ended, or if he is keeping his promise by ensuring peace north of the wall as he lives among the wildlings. Either way, he will be happy.

And either way, there is a very good chance that Ghost will meet a female direwolf and have puppies.

Ghost finally got the love he deserves #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/im8ufJAOVk — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) May 20, 2019

I love knowing that Jon Snow and Ghost are together forever. :)