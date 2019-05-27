Where to Find & Buy ‘Game of Thrones’ Props

Now that Game of Thrones is over, fans are wondering if they can get their hands on some props. There are indeed some places you can go, but you’ll have a lot of competition. A multimillionaire is wanting authentic props so he can re-create the show.

An anonymous multimillionaire wrote HushHush.com, a luxury marketplace, and said he had put aside $18.4 million to re-create sets from Game of Thrones, Business Insider shared. Part of that budget is $6.5 million for authentic props for his sets. For example, he’s willing to spend $3.9 million for the Iron Throne. He wants to re-create the Red Keep’s Throne Room, the Great Hall at Winterfell, the Sept of Baelor, and the Castle Black courtyard.

But you probably don’t have millions to spend anyway, so here’s where you can go.

First, ebay has quite a few listings for Game of Thrones props. You’ll want to check the seller’s reputation to make sure it’s not a scam, of course. The listings currently include a claim to have a sterling silver decanter that was used on the show. This is being sold by a longtime member with 634 reviews for a starting bid of $500.

The same seller is also starting bids at $500 for vintage salt and pepper shakers that they say were used on the show.

A different seller with 669 reviews is selling an armillary sphere that they say is “identical” to a prop seen in the series. The bids start at $139.

Another place you can look is YourProps.com. Listings include a Stark map marker used to plan battles, a Second Sons script used by Diana Rigg on set and signed by the cast, a cast and crew sterling silver ring, and more.

ValyrianSteel.com, meanwhile, is officially licensed to create replica weapons and armor from the show. So these aren’t actual props from the sets, but official replicas. Products include King Robert’s warhammer, Longclaw, Ice, Oathkeeper, and more. Longclaw is currently selling for $250.

If you want to spend even more, HollywoodMemorabilia.com is offering an autographed and framed Longclaw for $2,499.99. There are numerous autographed items on this site.

If you don’t have the money to get actual props and you’re near Belfast, consider going to the Game of Thrones Touring Exhibition, where you can see authentic props and costumes and feel like you’re stepping into Westeros.

Check out what happened when we launched #GameofThrones: The Touring Exhibition! ⚔️ Since then guests have been LOVING seeing the authentic props, costumes and set displays so why not see it for yourself? Grab your tickets now >> https://t.co/Af5T8lT8AL#GoTBelfast pic.twitter.com/0f9CraYBNn — TEC Belfast (@TECBelfast) May 26, 2019

You’ll want to research to ascertain the authenticity of the items in this article or on the websites before purchasing them.