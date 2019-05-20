Where Was Drogon Going & Why? ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Explained

There was a heartbreaking scene with Drogon on Game of Thrones and many fans are still trying to figure out just what happened and why. Here are the top theories. This post will have MAJOR spoilers for the Game of Thrones finale, The Iron Throne.

Near the middle of the episode, Jon Snow makes a heartbreaking decision after seeing that Daenerys is now determined to take over the world and not just Westeros. He pretends to believe in her, kisses her, and then kills her.

Drogon’s reaction was the most heartbreaking of all, though. He roared in grief, nuzzled Daenerys trying to wake her up, and then realized she was dead. He reared up as if he was going to try to burn Jon Snow, but did not. (We saw in Season 1 that Jon Snow can be burned, so he likely would not have survived like Dany or the Night King would.)

However, Drogon chose not to burn Jon. The reason isn’t quite clear, and it can’t be just because Jon has Targaryen in his blood, since dragons have been known to kill Targaryens before in the past. I’m going to guess it had something to do with Jon’s bond with Drogon (Drogon did let Jon pet him), or maybe because Jon and Rhaegal had bonded when Rhaegal let Jon ride him.

Next, Drogon destroyed the Iron Throne. Why? Fans think it’s because he somehow sensed the Throne was responsible for Dany’s death. Maybe he thought the dagger in her was actually from the Throne.

Now Drogon is alone. His mother and two brothers are dead. So where did he take Daenerys?

The best guess is possibly Valyria, where he was seen in a previous season. When Tyrion and Jorah were sailing through Valyria (and right before Jorah got infected), they saw Drogon flying around the ruins. See the video below:

Around the same time, Daenerys had said in a different scene that she hadn’t seen Drogon in a while and wasn’t sure where he was. She had confided to Daario in Season 5 that she didn’t know where Drogon was. At one point she saw him on the Great Pyramid, but when she reached for him he flew away again.

Since that’s the only place we’ve seen Drogon hanging out without Daenerys, I’m going to bet that’s where he took her, just like Sam suggested. I’ve wondered if Drogon might have laid eggs in Valyria. Remember that mythology tells us that someone must die in order for a dragon egg to hatch. It’s unclear if this is true, but perhaps Daenerys’ death will somehow help Drogon’s hypothetical eggs hatch.

Another theory is that Drogon is flying Daenerys somewhere where she will be reborn. One theory was that he might take her North of the Wall, where she would replace the Night King as a Night Queen. It’s unclear what type of dagger Jon Snow killed her with, but if it was dragonglass, there’s precedent for that since the Night King was created when dragonglass was plunged in his heart. But like I said, there’s no indication that there was anything special about the dagger Jon used.

More than likely, Drogon took Dany to Valyria, the homeland of her people that was destroyed in the Doom of Valyria, and where he likely laid dragon eggs.