Who Gets Eliminated Tonight on ‘The Bachelorette’? 5/20/2019

A new season of The Bachelorette is here, and that can only mean one thing: drama. On a new season of the show, 30 men are vying to win over the heart of Hannah Brown, and we’re now up to the second episode.

Who gets eliminated on tonight’s episode?

Tonight, Matthew Spraggins, Connor Jenkins, and Daron Blaylock are eliminated from the show.

What do we know about each of them? Read on.

Matt Spraggins

Matt Spraggins is 23, and hails from Newport Beach, California.

Today, Spraggins works in Anaheim for the company Manheim. He has been there for four years. Prior to that, he was a personal assistant for two years. Matt’s LinkedIn doesn’t reveal much about his background, nor does his Instagram.

Connor Jenkins

Connor Jenkins, 28, is from Newport Beach. Some fans may recognize his mother as Nancy Loo, a TV reporter for WGN in Chicago. Connor’s Instagram bio reads, “Make friends first, make sales second, make love third. In no particular order.”

According to his LinkedIn, Connor is a District Sales Manager at Lexus, where he has worked for the past six years. Connor graduated with a BS and a BA in Business Administration and International Studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Daron Blaylock

Daron, 25, is from Georgia. He and his twin brother, Zack, both played football at the University of Kentucky from 2012 to 2016. According to some Reality Steve sleuthing, he is the son of former NBA player Mookie Blaylock who was the original name Pearl Jam used for their band.

Daron’s Instagram is private, but his LinkedIn reveals that he is a recruiting specialist at Strive Consulting, where he has been since January 2018.

Daron has volunteer experience at the Lexington Day Treatment Center.

Spoilers

What else will go down on tonight’s episode?

Tonight, three dates will take place: two group dates and one one-on-one. On the first group date, the men will partake in a “Mr. Right” beauty pageant. One of the men, Luke P., will tell Hannah (a bit too early perhaps) that he’s falling in love with her, and Jed will end up getting the rose.

Tyler Gwozdz will also nab the rose on his one-on-one with Hannah. And last but not least, ten men will accompany Hannah on a roller derby date, where Dustin will take home the rose.

And a shocking surprise will come when Cam shows up at one of the group date after parties.

