Who Is Julianne Hough’s Famous Brother Derek?

Julianne Hough’s brother Derek is a six-time winner of hit dance-competition show, Dancing With The Stars.

Julianne and Derek have several things in common, outside of their amazing dance moves. According to their TV Guide biography, Julianne and Derek both grew up in Utah before moving to London to pursue a career in dance.

“At the age of 12, [Derek] moved to London with his sister Julianne to train with champion dance coaches Corky and Shirley Ballas,” Derek’s bio reads.

While in London, Derek starred in a 2006 production of Footloose in London’s West End. He played Ren McCormack.

Derek also played a part in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. He worked with world champion ice dancers Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

Derek is probably most known for his performances on Dancing with the Stars though. The star dancer won the competition six times, seasons 7, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 21. He has won with stars such as Brook Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley and Bindi Irwin.

Julianne is not the only hit talent show judge in the family though, as Derek joined Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo has a host on NBC’s World of Dance.

Derek has also performed in a couple of films and television shows, according to his IMDB page. The 34-year-old has made appearances in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Rock of Ages and Jane the Virgin.

With Julianne being a host of America’s Got Talent this year, she and her brother could make an appearance to showcase who in the room has the real talent.