Fans Think Luke P. or Mike J. Will Be the Next ‘Bachelor’

Do you want Luke P. to be the next Bachelor? How about Mike Johnson? If one of these two current Bachelorette stars are on your radar, you’re not alone.

This season’s Bachelorette Hannah B. is well on her way to finding love. Just last week, Reality Steve updated his blog and those who read it now know who Hannah chooses. What Reality Steve has not yet revealed, however, is who the next Bachelor will be.

Chances are, Bachelor producers haven’t made their decision on who will hand out roses next. Usually, the decision comes a couple of weeks after filming wraps. Generally speaking, Bachelor producers look to the top four of a previous season and make a selection from there.

So far, there has been no official word yet on who might be in the running — but fans are already putting their hopes out into the universe.

Warning: The following information contains spoilers about the current season of The Bachelorette.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luke P. Is Already Getting People Talking

Only two episodes of The Bachelorette have aired and just about everyone is talking about Luke P. While some people seem to love him (mainly because of his good looks and his charm), others simply can’t stand him. This tends to be the perfect blend for whomever is chosen to be the Bachelor or the Bachelorette. So, Luke gains a point there.

Another reason people think he could be the next Bachelor? He paints himself as a hopeless romantic and loves Jesus. Some might say that Luke P. is laying it on thick, telling Hannah that he’s falling in love with her after the first group date. However, he could just be letting the world know that he’s open to finding love — and that could get him a point as well.

Meanwhile, Luke has been very active on Instagram since his time on the show ended (spoiler alert: Hannah didn’t choose him). He’s been keeping the charm up, making sure that he talks about his faith and he’s been showing off his body, hitting the gym and keeping himself in shape. He definitely doesn’t seem heartbroken, that’s for sure!

Fans have been tweeting up a storm about Luke and even people who can’t stand him think he might become the next Bachelor.

Check out some of the tweets below.

Ok im obsessed with Luke p from the bachelor😭 holy stud — Torie (@TorieSnow) May 23, 2019

To me this competition is over. I’m already in love with Luke P. The haters need to stfu! 💚 #TheBachelorette If he doesn’t win Hannah he def should be the next Bachelor, js. pic.twitter.com/v7FCo37RRo — cuppa watta 🥤 (@cupofwater03) May 23, 2019

Luke P. is a literal douche bag, I can’t stand him; but freaken watch him be the next bachelor. 🥴😂 — Briana Noelle (@briananoelle__) May 23, 2019

I’m calling it now Tyler C! And possibly Luke as the Bachelor — Lauren Nicole Wright (@LALAWRIGHT) May 23, 2019

Luke P is going to lose and is maybe going to be the next Bachelor IF he doesn't murder someone in this mansion. — Bri Ryder (@Bri_is_Awesome) May 22, 2019

Some people think that Luke P. would be better suited for Bachelor in Paradise, which is also a possibility.

I'm pretty sure Luke will be on bachelor in paradise several times #TheBachelorette — YepIt'sMe (@lizbarrowman1) May 23, 2019

Some Fans Are Hoping to See Mike Johnson Find Love

Chances are, if you aren’t a fan of Luke P., you’ve signed on to be Team Mike Johnson. While he’s still trying to win Hannah’s heart on your television, Bachelor Nation is ready for him to take the helm when The Bachelor returns in the fall.

Johnson, 31, hails from San Antonio, Texas. He’s an Air Force vet who loves his family and loves to have fun.

Check out some of the chatter surrounding Mike Johnson below.

I am caught up on @BacheloretteABC, and these are my observations: 1. Luke is the worst.

2. I'm starting a new thing: NBC – Never Be Cam.

3. Mike Johnson for Bachelor 2020. — Kathryn Parrish (@KatMParrish) May 24, 2019

Jed for the win. Mike for the next bachelor. Luke P for the door. #TheBachelorette — house targaryen 🐉 (@lilbabyjaida) May 23, 2019

my thoughts on the bachelorette so far:

-luke p actually scares me and i hate him

-if mike isnt the next bachelor i will personally file a lawsuit against abc

-always be cam more like always shut the fuck up

-hannah has no agency

-nobody is there with real intentions. nobody — karen ☄️ (@marenkae) May 22, 2019

Bachelor Nations should know who the next Bachelor is in the coming weeks — if they read Reality Steve’s blog. Producers will not confirm the next star until after Hannah’s season is over. The announcement is usually made on The Men Tell All or After the Final Rose.