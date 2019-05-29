Why Did Heidi Klum & Mel B Leave ‘America’s Got Talent’?

America’s Got Talent kicks off season 14 with a couple new judges and a new host as well. Heidi Klum and Mel B are no longer a part of the judges’ panel, which makes fans wonder, “Did they leave? Were they fired? Did they quit the show?” Well, Mel B is currently on her reunion tour with the Spice Girls, while Klum is working on a new show with her former Project Runway co-star Tim Gunn and is the star of Germany’s Next Top Model, so their schedules are packed. It seems to be a scheduling conflict. Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough have come aboard to replace the two judges and Simon Cowell explained that cast changes doesn’t mean the show is any less popular. He stated to USA Today, “It wasn’t like it wasn’t working. Everyone who’s been on the show over the years, judge or host, has done a brilliant job. It’s just one of those shows where I think occasionally they just like to rotate the panel.”

While busy schedules were said to have been the issue, a source told Entertainment Tonight that NBC wanted a change. The source said, “It was a network decision. The show does well because it has no problem adding new people and making changes.”

When it comes to Klum and Mel B’s leaving, Good Housekeeping reported that bigwig Simon Cowell insisted that Mel B’s messy divorce with her husband had nothing to do with her leaving the show. When asked if her personal life had an effect on the decision, Simon Cowell said that Mel B was always very professional and never let anything going on outside the show influence her demeanor on the job.

Meanwhile, veteran AGT judge Howie Mandel weighed in on Klum’s exit, according to Bustle, saying, “Heidi is exploding and is going to be doing a new show on Amazon.” Upon leaving the show, Klum posted a farewell on Twitter, to her fans and co-workers, writing, “I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past six years have been while working on AGT … I love my fellow judges and our hosts and our AMAZING CREW … It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much!” Klum also said that even though she won’t be on the show anymore, she will still be watching and voting at home.

Mel B and Klum aren’t the only cast members to leave the show this year. In late 2018, it was revealed that host Tyra Banks had quit the show, according to Us Weekly. At the time of Banks’ exit, a source told Us Weekly, “Tyra’s leaving on her own volition and because she wants to produce and act more. She likes to produce and create.” Terry Crews took over as the host.