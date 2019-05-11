Wu-Tang Clan 2019: Tour Dates & Tickets

Wu-Tang Clan is having a moment. The rap group is riding high on the acclaim of the Showtime docuseries Of Mics And Men and the anniversary of their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). To capitalize on these releases, the group will be will be going on a worldwide tour.

According to VividSeats, the tour will span 25 dates, and includes many of the group’s most famous hits. It kicks off on May 10 at the SSE Arena in London. Ater the group concludes their dates throughout Europe, they will make their way overseas to the United States on May 31. The tour will conclude August 2 in Minneapolis. Check out the official dates and locations below.

Wu-Tang Clan 2019 Tour Dates & Cities

05/10 – London, UK @ SSE Arena

05/11 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

05/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/17 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

05/18 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/23 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum Arena

05/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen

05/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsingin jäähalli

05/31 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre

06/01 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

06/02 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom

06/07 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

06/08 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/09 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

06/12 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

06/14 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/15 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Resort & Casino

06/21 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

06/22 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater

07/31 – Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE

08/01 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

08/02 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

You can purchase tickets on TicketMaster, Seat Geek and StubHub. All the living members of Wu-Tang will be on the tour, with the exception of Method Man. On May 9, the “Tical” rapper issued a statement explaining that he would be absent from the European leg of the tour. “Due to certain circumstances I will not be attending the Wu-Tang euro tour,” he wrote. “My apologies for any inconvenience ‘n I wish my clan the best I know y’all gon’ kill em’.” He is expected to rejoin the group for the U.S. dates.

Method Man Will Not Perform With the Group During the European Leg of the Tour

Young Dirty Bastard will be filling in for his father Ol’ Dirty Bastard during the tour. The former spoke to HipHopDX about his father’s legacy, and how he was embraced by the rest of the group. “RZA put me under his wing when I was like 17. He took me on tour [and] that’s how I really came close to all the Wu-Tang [Clan] members,” he explained. “It was like being in a wolf pack on the tour bus [with] everybody teaching you everything. They teach you how to smoke weed [laughs]. You know that’s Wu-Tang. Method Man smoke a lot of weed.”

Young Dirty Bastard also talked about getting onstage during a concert and telling Wu-Tang fans that he will carry on his father’s name. “RZA came through [and] showed love. A lot of the Gods came through. And basically, at the end of it I was like, ‘Damn’,” he recalled. “I hopped on the stage, had the mic [and said], ‘My father ain’t going nowhere. Ol’ Dirty Bastard right here. He lives through me.’ I started crying and sh*t, you know how that get, but I stole all that power. I harnessed it and I’m actually doing this sh*t right now.”