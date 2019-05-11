Wu-Tang Clan 2019: Tour Dates & Tickets

Wu-Tang Clan is having a moment. The rap group is riding high on the acclaim of the Showtime docuseries Of Mics And Men and the anniversary of their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). To capitalize on these releases, the group will be will be going on a worldwide tour.
According to VividSeats, the tour will span 25 dates, and includes many of the group’s most famous hits. It kicks off on May 10 at the SSE Arena in London. Ater the group concludes their dates throughout Europe, they will make their way overseas to the United States on May 31. The tour will conclude August 2 in Minneapolis. Check out the official dates and locations below.
Wu-Tang Clan 2019 Tour Dates & Cities
- 05/10 – London, UK @ SSE Arena
- 05/11 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
- 05/12 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
- 05/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
- 05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
- 05/17 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
- 05/18 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide
- 05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
- 05/23 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum Arena
- 05/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Skansen
- 05/27 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsingin jäähalli
- 05/31 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
- 06/01 – Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
- 06/02 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom
- 06/07 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- 06/08 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater
- 06/09 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
- 06/12 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
- 06/14 – Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- 06/15 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Resort & Casino
- 06/21 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
- 06/22 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater
- 07/31 – Wichita, Kan. @ WAVE
- 08/01 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
- 08/02 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
You can purchase tickets on TicketMaster, Seat Geek and StubHub. All the living members of Wu-Tang will be on the tour, with the exception of Method Man. On May 9, the “Tical” rapper issued a statement explaining that he would be absent from the European leg of the tour. “Due to certain circumstances I will not be attending the Wu-Tang euro tour,” he wrote. “My apologies for any inconvenience ‘n I wish my clan the best I know y’all gon’ kill em’.” He is expected to rejoin the group for the U.S. dates.
Method Man Will Not Perform With the Group During the European Leg of the Tour
Young Dirty Bastard will be filling in for his father Ol’ Dirty Bastard during the tour. The former spoke to HipHopDX about his father’s legacy, and how he was embraced by the rest of the group. “RZA put me under his wing when I was like 17. He took me on tour [and] that’s how I really came close to all the Wu-Tang [Clan] members,” he explained. “It was like being in a wolf pack on the tour bus [with] everybody teaching you everything. They teach you how to smoke weed [laughs]. You know that’s Wu-Tang. Method Man smoke a lot of weed.”
Young Dirty Bastard also talked about getting onstage during a concert and telling Wu-Tang fans that he will carry on his father’s name. “RZA came through [and] showed love. A lot of the Gods came through. And basically, at the end of it I was like, ‘Damn’,” he recalled. “I hopped on the stage, had the mic [and said], ‘My father ain’t going nowhere. Ol’ Dirty Bastard right here. He lives through me.’ I started crying and sh*t, you know how that get, but I stole all that power. I harnessed it and I’m actually doing this sh*t right now.”