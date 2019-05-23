LISTEN: Young Thug Drops Surprise Track ‘The London’ Feat. Travis Scott & J.Cole

On Wednesday, May 23 at 3 p.m. ET, rapper Young Thug surprised fans by releasing his newest track “The London” featuring Travis Scott and J.Cole. The immediate response from fans on Twitter were positive. Young Thug has teased that he would be releasing new music, but no on expected the new song to be so good.

Seemingly taking notes from pop star Taylor Swift drumming up interest for her latest track “Me” featuring Brendon Urie, the Gold Mouf Dog’s website leading up “The London” featured a countdown clock.



Produced by T-Minus, the new song is available to stream on Spotify and iTunes. With the potential to be the song of the summer, it already has listeners singing “Meet me at The London” with the chorus that goes:

“You can meet me at the London

If you find time we can run one,

Y’all about some things we can undo,

You just send the pin, I can find you

6’1, on the money, 9’2.

You just say the word and I’ll run through

Two texts, no reply, that’s when I knew.”

