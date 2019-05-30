Zack Clayton Carpinello, JWoww’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zack Clayton Carpinello, 24, is a professional wrestler and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley’s new boyfriend. Farley, 33, revealed in April that she had moved on since splitting from husband Roger Mathews in September of 2018.

Farley and Carpinello appeared on a red carpet together in Las Vegas over the Memorial Day weekend, where they revealed that they have actually known each other for several years. Carpinello was even a guest at Farley and Mathew’s wedding in 2015.

1. Zack Clayton Carpinello is a Professional Wrestler & Has Won the Title of Dynasty Heavyweight Champion Twice

JWoww’s boyfriend drops his last name and goes by Zack Clayton in the ring. Carpinello became a professional wrestler in 2015. His hometown is listed as Delmar, New York, located in Albany County.

According to the wrestling database Cage Match, Carpinello has fought in 43 matches over the course of his professional career. He has recorded 22 wins, 19 losses and 2 draws. The year 2017 was his most active as a professional athlete. He fought in 20 matches that year, winning 11 of them.

Carpinello won the Dynasty Heavyweight Championship twice, first in 2017 and again in 2018.

2. Carpinello Says He’d Love to See JWoww Get Into Wrestling; She Says ‘Hell No’

Zack Clayton Carpinello would love to share his love of wrestling with his new girlfriend. He and JWoww were in Las Vegas over the Memorial Day weekend to attend an All Elite Wrestling event at the MGM Grand.

Carpinello told People on the red carpet that he thought JWoww would make a great wrestler and that he’d enjoy having her in the ring with him. But she’s not convinced. She told the magazine, “I can do reality all day, but with all those people staring and you have to put on a presentation, hell no. I’d be in the corner crying, sucking my thumb.”

However, “Jersey Shore” fans know that JWoww has been in her share of fights in the past. MTV recently shared a clip to YouTube from an earlier season in which JWoww gets into a physical fight with Sammi Giancola.

3. Zack Carpinello Has Known Jennifer Farley For Several Years & Was a Guest at Her Wedding to Roger Mathews

Zack Carpinello and Jennifer Farley’s romantic relationship may be fresh, but the two say they have known each other for much longer than that. Page Six reported in April that Carpinello was reportedly good friends with Farley’s younger brother.

Farley further explained to E! News that Carpinello was the brother of another friend of hers named Erica.

Carpinello was also a guest when Farley tied the knot with Roger Mathews in 2015. Carpinello shared a photo on Instagram one year after the wedding with the caption, “One year ago at #WowwWedding where I had an awesome time with @errrrrriccaaa and met amazing people like these two @candicekimberly and @wray_sean ! Awesome weekend! Blessed I was got to be a part- Happy anniversary @jwoww @rogermathewsnj”

4. Carpinello Has Met Farley’s Two Children & They Spent Time With Him During a Group Vacation to Florida

Zack Clayton Carpinello doesn’t require a major introduction to Farley’s children. The kids already know him because of his already-established ties to the family.

Farley’s children with Mathews, Meilani and Greyson, are 4 and 3. Farley says that her daughter knows Carpinello as “Erica’s brother.” Farley told E! News that they went on vacation as a large group in April and that Meilani had a lot of fun with Carpinello going on rides and playing in the swimming pool. Farley says she prefers to keep things simple for the time being and refers to Carpinello as a “friend” in front of her kids “so it doesn’t get wishy-washy.”

5. Zack Carpinello Appears to be On Roger Mathews’ Good Side

There does not appear to be any hard feelings between Zack Carpinello and his girlfriend’s ex-husband. Roger Mathews told Page Six in April, “He seems like a terrific guy and they seem to really be happy, and I’m very happy for them.” Mathews added that he and Farley had mended fences and were focused on being good co-parents for their two children.

Mathews also took to social media to defend the couple following their Las Vegas trip during the Memorial Day weekend. Some critics slammed Farley for partying in Las Vegas. Mathews defended her, writing on Instagram, “There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still. I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary. I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be to much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive.”