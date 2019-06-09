Are 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Elizabeth & Andrei Still Together?

A new episode of season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs tonight on TLC; one of the couples featured on the reality show is Elizabeth and Andrei, whose tumultuous relationship has been well-captured by the series.

The official description for the episode, entitled “Into the Lion’s Den,” reads “Debbie gives Colt heartbreaking news; Nicole’s stepfather reveals information about Azan; Jay’s sister discovers the truth; Chantel finally faces Pedro’s mother; Elizabeth is pushed too far; Pao realizes it’s time to say goodbye.” Elizabeth and Andrei’s relationship and marriage have faced conflict due to Elizabeth’s family’s disapproval of her husband.

Elizabeth and Andrei got married in 2017 and if social media is any indication, the couple is still together. Elizabeth’s last Instagram photo featuring her husband Andrei was shared on April 28, 2019 (she did share another photo with him at the beginning of May, but that was a throwback photo to her baby shower). Andrei shared a photo with his wife and their baby daughter at the end of May, and Elizabeth commented on the photo “Sexy legs babe,” along with several heart eyes and kissy face emojis. Almost all of Andrei’s posts feature his wife, his daughter, or all three of them together.

During a recent phone interview with Good Housekeeping, Elizabeth was candid about her marriage now that she and Andrei share a daughter, saying “It’s definitely gotten more serious, and we’re a bit more stressed out and there’s a bit more tension because we know we have this huge responsibility, and we both want to make sure that we’re doing it 100% right.” Of the judgment they have received from both family and viewers of the show, Andrei said “The reality is, we’re living and developing our relationship, [and what] everybody [else] decides [for] us comes second.” The couple seemed to be very much together at the time of the interview.

Last week, Elizabeth responded to Andrei’s controversial comments about her pregnancy on the show (he told her not to “terrorize” him with her pregnancy). According to In Touch Weekly, she told fans on her Instagram story “My feelings are that it was absolutely barbaric and it’s not my pregnancy. It was our pregnancy.” Andrei appeared, holding their daughter, in the background of the video and gave a thumbs down, to which she replied “You know it’s true, so.”

Before the couple announced the birth of their first child, Eleanor Louise, in January 2019, they told E! News “Being married is amazing and everything we thought it would be! Expecting a child and growing our family is a true blessing! We are currently awaiting Andrei’s permanent residency approval so we can travel back to Moldova to visit our family and get started on our Moldavian wedding plans. In the meantime, we are getting our little girl’s nursery in order and planning our baby shower. We cannot wait to be parents!” The birth of Eleanor appears, at least on social media and in interview responses, to have only strengthened their marriage and commitment to one another and their family.

Tune in to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 4, Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.