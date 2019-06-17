Tiffany Franco on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Is Reportedly Pregnant

On TLC’s new show 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, one of the couples featured is Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith. Tiffany is a single mom preparing to move with her son to South Africa to be with her fiancé.

Earlier this month, In Touch Weekly reported that Tiffany and Ronald were expecting their first child together, writing that a source close to the couple told them “Tiffany is definitely pregnant. I saw her and she was showing off her [baby] bump.” They added “She seemed really happy and obviously didn’t touch any alcohol.” Franco has yet to address that rumor herself.

According to Starcasm.net, Franco is pregnant with a girl who they plan to name Carly Rose. The outlet shared photos of a pregnant Tiffany that they say were posted on social media in April when she revealed she was 7 months pregnant. Those photos, if they were in fact shared by Tiffany to announce a second pregnancy, have since been deleted.

While she hasn’t commented on a potential second pregnancy, she did share a sweet photo with her 8-year-old son, Daniel, hours before episode 4 was scheduled to air. In the caption, she wrote “The love of my whole life. You’re becoming a little man in front of my eyes and it freaks me out cause I am holding on so tightly to my baby!!! But every single day I learn more and more that it is possible to love you more than I did yesterday… love you my honey bunny thank you for giving me purpose.” Days prior, she posted a throwback photo of herself as a baby.

During the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Tiffany opened up about her pregnancy and Daniel’s birth just before her 18th birthday. She said “I was absolutely not planning on having a child. I found out 15 minutes before he was born that he was going to be born.” She continued explaining how much of a shock it was to find out she was pregnant at the very end of the pregnancy, saying “I went through my pregnancy with no signs of pregnancy. I got my period every month, I had no belly, no kicking, no cravings, no morning sickness. So one would not assume that they’re pregnant. And then one night, out of nowhere, I had these horrible cramps. I went to the hospital and I was like, ‘Am I dying?’ So the nurse goes, ‘You are 10 centimeters dilated and you need to deliver that baby now.’ And I was just like, ‘What?’”

The official description for episode 4, entitled “Big Expectations,” reads “Jenny arrives in India but Sumit may have cold feet; Paul finally arrives in Brazil and surprises Karine; Laura drops a bomb on her brother, revealing some big news; Tiffany is off to South Africa, hoping she’s made the right decision for her son.” In the promo video for the episode, Tiffany reveals that a big reason for moving with her son Daniel to South Africa is that Ronald’s criminal record could prevent him from getting a US Visa; on the show, Ronald is in rehab for his addiction to gambling.

Tune in to season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.