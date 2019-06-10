Aesha Scott: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aesha Scott is one of the new “yachties” on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4.

The crew is sailing through the French Riviera on the Sirocco mega yacht. Season 4 airs Mondays at 9 ET following the season premiere June 3. Bravo promises this season will be packed with drama. Scott is Second Stew.

Watch the trailer.

She wrote on Instagram announcing the premiere, “GUUUUUYZZZZ! IT’S TONIGHT!! If you want to see me be the loose unit, gutter-humoured, hyperactive happy spastic that I am, this series is for you! Make sure you watch my story from the start, premiering this TONIGHT 9pm on BRAVO!”

Scott, “coping with a difficult past and using humor to get through tough times, is ready to hit the high seas and get another charter under her belt,” Bravo said in a press release.

Her Bravo bio said she grew up with four brothers in small-town New Zealand.

“Aesha was raised to be loud and gregarious with a bawdy sense of humor and always down to have fun,” the bio says.

Hitting the deck of a mega yacht was never a part of her plans early in life, but a sense of adventure motivated her to take up yachting four years ago. She started as a deck hand and moved to the interior, where she enjoys working one-on-one with people.

“Though she loves both roles, she prefers working with guests and prides herself on always doing an impeccable job,” the bio said. “Whether she’s partying with her friends and fellow crew, diving, exploring various destinations, or flirting with the nearest deckhand, Aesha’s end goal is always the same: to have a blast.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s one of Season 4’s new “yachties”

Aesha Scott is one of the new yachties on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4, setting sail in the south of France for a high-stakes and drama-filled season.

This season’s other new recruits are Chef Mila Kolomeitseva, Third Stew Anastasia Surmava, and deckhands Travis Michalzik and Jack Stirrup.

Scott is new to the Sirocco mega yacht, but an old hand at yachting. She will be Second Stew on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4.

While Scott has had her share of adventures, filming the show was the most fun she has had, she said on Instagram.

Filming this show was easily the most fun thing I’ve ever done,” she wrote in the caption. “SO excited for that first episode to air and laugh as everyone rips the sh** out of me. I’d say these two probably managed everything a bit more gracefully than I did.”

2. She Encourages Getting Outside On Land And Sea

Scott, a native New Zealander, encourages her Instagram fans to get outside, whether they’re on an expensive mega yacht or out in the bush. She said on Instagram she is happiest in the bush.

“Getting into the bush is when I’m happiest!!” she wrote. “Not your bush, just THE bush.”

She said venturing outside should be a priority to boost happiness, peace and the immune system.

“If you haven’t ventured outside this week then make it a priority this weekend! You feel instantly happier, more peaceful and boost the ol’ immune system. The world has so many sick things it wants to show us and we all just cruise around on our phones ignoring it. Look up, take your shoes off, and explore.”

3. Scott Is An Old Hand At Yachting

It wasn’t a part of Scott’s long-term plans to begin yachting while growing up in New Zealand. But once she started, it became one of her passions.

“Once she jumped into the industry, she was hooked, and hasn’t looked back since,” her bio said.

She started as a deckhand but moved to the interior. Her bio says she enjoys both roles, but enjoys working directly with people and and “prides herself on always doing an impeccable job.”

She once blotted a guest’s cold sore with alcohol at 5 a.m., she said during a Bravo interview. After “making the mistake” of telling the guest she also gets cold sores and treats them with alcohol and cold-sore cream, she got a call at an inopportune time.

She wrote on Instagram that she wants to live in the sun all the time.

“Just me on a yacht as per! I’m such a sun baby I just want to live in it all the time,” she wrote on Instagram. “My dad tells me how ugly and wrinkled I’ll be in 10 years but I always say I’d rather die tanned 🤣 Besides I’m hoping some sort of full body Botox service is created in those 10 years to tighten me right back out #cantstopwontstop #sorrydad”

4.She Has The Wanderlust

The adventurous yachtie fills her Instagram pages with her coast-to-coast ventures, showcasing her wanderlust spirit.

Some of her Instagram-worthy vacations include Chichen-Itza Ruins, Monaco, Ibiza, Nice, and Antigua.

Sipping a glass of wine on the edge of a boat, pizza by her side in Plage Le Colombier, France, she wrote about how much she appreciates her life. She said she never expected to have the opportunities she has experienced growing up in a small town.

“It’s days like these where I can’t believe my luck in life,” she wrote. “A small town Kiwi girl sipping on the best Rosé in France right by the sea. I never imagined my life would be this good going through everything I did growing up, but if you stay positive and work hard good things will come to you.”

From Los Angeles, she quoted someone she couldn’t remember. (It was a quote from The Good Girl, with Jennifer Aniston playing Justine Last.)

“‘When you get a chance will you take it? Or will you go to the grave with unlived life in your veins?’

– Can’t Remember,” she wrote. “Be the yes person and live yo only life with balls. Don’t turn down opportunities because you’re too shy, scared, or embarrassed. Just think, it won’t kill, you so why not go for it. Be silly when you want, ask that guy out, move to that place, whatever, just go for it, you only have ONE LIYYYYYYFE.”

5.She Grew up in New Zealand With 4 Brothers

Scott grew up in a small town in New Zealand with four brothers, so she’s never one to be on the sidelines.

Her bio says, “Growing up with four brothers, Aesha was raised to be loud and gregarious with a bawdy sense of humor and always down to have fun.”

She has a fun-loving spirit, which stands out among the drama of the show.

“Whether she’s partying with her friends and fellow crew, diving, exploring various destinations, or flirting with the nearest deckhand, Aesha’s end goal is always the same: to have a blast,” her bio says.