Who Gets the Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’ Tonight? 6/4/19

America’s Got Talent continues tonight on NBC. The competition series will continue to field auditions from talented contestants; one which will receive the Golden Buzzer and a free pass to the finals. We will provide live updates and spoilers on the Golden Buzzer once the episode goes live at 8/7c.

Last week, the Golden Buzzer was given to Kodi Lee, a blind and autistic performer who took the judges by storm. Lee gave the last performance of the night, and judge Simon Cowell instantly deemed it to be the highlight of the episode. “What just happened there was extraordinary,” he stated. “Your voice is absolutely fantastic… I’m going to remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

Kodi Lee Was the First Golden Buzzer Recipient of Season 14

Despite Cowell’s praise, it was another judge, Gabrielle Union, who gave Lee his pass to the finals. “I’m a new judge this season, and I’m also a new mom this year,” Union said. “It’s the toughest job I’ve ever had and the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. You just want to give your kids the moon the stars and the rainbows.” After a lengthy pause, Union gave the viewers what they were eagerly anticipating. “Tonight, I’m going to give you something special,” she said, as she slammed the Golden Buzzer.

Lee’s mother Tina told the audience about his journey and how music actually saved his life. “We found out he loved music really early on. He listened and his eyes just went huge and he started singing,” she revealed. “Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world, because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everybody else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music.”

Host Terry Crews Said That One of the Golden Buzzer Winners Will Be the ‘Most Viral’ Moment In the Show’s History

In an interview ahead of the season premiere, AGT host Terry Crews talked about the process of selecting Golden Buzzer winners. “I am looking for something I didn’t even know I needed,” he told Parade. “That level where, ‘That’s what was missing from my life.’ The judges have easy access. Crews has got to fight through 15 people, jump off the stage, fight through the judges and then get to the Golden Buzzer. You are going to see a fight to get to that.”

Crews also teased one of the Golden Buzzer winners, saying that they will become one of the most viral moments in the show’s history. “I can’t really get into to it because you’ve got to see it, but we had one act that had me in tears,” he said. “We were all crying. I say it will be the most viral moment in America’s Got Talent history. You will not believe your eyes. You will flip, you will trip and the world will never be the same. I said it right here, right now. Unreal. I went backstage and said, ‘This is the reason I am doing this show.’ I was like, ‘This is beyond.’”