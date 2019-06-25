When do the Auditions End & Live Shows Start on AGT?

America’s Got Talent, season 14 is now airing on NBC on Tuesday nights, and fans of the show might be wondering when the live shows start this summer. The show’s format generally involves six weeks of pre-taped auditions, followed by four weeks of judges’ cuts before the live shows air on August 13, 2019.

According to Gold Derby, the pre-taped auditions will wrap up on July 9, 2019. The following week, on July 16, the judges’ cuts will kick off and continue through August 6. When it comes to the live shows, Gold Derby has reported, “The live shows kick off on August 13 with three weeks of quarter-finals airing every Tuesday and Wednesday until August 28. At that point in the competition, 36 acts (nine Golden Buzzers, two dozen from the judges cuts rounds, and three wildcards) will still be in the running. Each week, 12 acts will perform with seven making it through to the semi-finals. The semi-finals go out live on September 3, 4, 10 and 11. Aside from the 21 acts put through in the quarter-finals, there will be one more wildcard. Each week, 11 acts will perform with five making it to the finals. The two-part final will air live on September 17 and 18.”

If you’re looking to audition for next year, NBC is already looking for talented season 15 contestants. For those looking for information on how to audition for the show, look no further.

“We are geared up for a jam-packed summer filled with talent from around the globe, but we are always looking for the next great act!” the website states. “Sign up now to either submit a video audition for next season OR register to receive alerts about what cities we will be coming to in 2019-2020 to audition in person.”

Open Call cities have also been announced, so keep an eye out for auditions near you. Check out the full list of cities below:

San Diego, CA November 10, 2019

Louisville, KY, November 19, 2019

New York, NY, November 23, 2019

Dallas, TX, December 14, 2019

The site does mention that the cities, dates and times are subject to change, so keep checking back for updates. Also, if you’ve auditioned in the past, your credentials are no long valid, and you’ll need to create a new account for season 15, according to NBC.

“We have announced FOUR cities so far, but more will be announced soon, so check back often!” NBC states on their website.

“If you do not think you will be able to come see us in person, you can submit an online video of your audition,” the site continues. “If you have any questions about online auditions or how open call auditions work be sure to check out our FAQ!”

Tune in tonight to catch the season 14 premiere of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

