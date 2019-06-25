Who Gets the Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’ Tonight? 6/25

America’s Got Talent continues tonight on NBC. The talent competition has already seen an impressive array of performers get the Golden Buzzer, but it’s anybody’s guess as to who will get it during tonight’s episode.

For those keeping track, Julianne Hough is the only judge who has yet to use her Golden Buzzer option, so all eyes will be on her as she watches tonight’s performers take the stage. Host Terry Crews also has the power to send a lucky contestant to the finals. Last week saw the Golden Buzzer awarded to Tyler Butler-Figueroa, a violinist who overcame a leukemia diagnosis at age 4.

Julianne Hough Is the Only Judge Who Hasn’t Hit the Golden Buzzer Yet

Tyler gave an electrifying performance alongside a track of Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger.” The judges rose to their feet to give the 11-year-old a standing ovation. “I just want to commend you in taking something that has probably been the hardest things that you will ever have to go through and turning it around and finding something that brings you joy,” Hough said.

Simon Cowell asked Tyler how he felt after the performance, and he said, “I’m feeling very proud of myself.” Cowell responded by commending his bravery. “We hear too many stories of people being bullied,” Cowell added. “But most people are bullied because they’re better than the people who bully them … and I would like to say something, on your behalf, to the bullies.”

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa Was Awarded the Golden Buzzer Last Episode

As soon as he finished speaking Cowell slammed down the Golden Buzzer and sent confetti raining down on Tyler, who collapsed into a joyful crying fit. After the shock wore off, Tyler talked to about his experience and how surreal it all felt. “When the gold was falling it just felt like it was in slow motion,” he recalled. “I was just crying. I gave my mom a hug. It just feels like a dream come true.”

In a separate interview, Cowell once again praised Tyler and said that he gave him the Golden Buzzer because of because he gave an “extraordinary” performance. “We hear too many stories about people being bullied and I can tell you one thing: most people are bullied because they’re better than the people who bully them,” he said. “I think [he has] such an amazing talent, such a personality.”

Host Terry Crews Can Also Give a Lucky Contestant a Free Pass to the Finals

Tyler joins an impressive roster of performers who have been awarded the Golden Buzzer. In the season premiere, the honor was given to autistic pianist Kodi Lee after his emotional performance, and episode two saw an entirely different Golden Buzzer performance in the guise of singer and songwriter Joseph Allen.

Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel used their respective Golden Buzzers on Lee and Allen, which leaves Hough as the only remaining judge who can give them out.