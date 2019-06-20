Amanda’s Wedding In ‘Little Women: Atlanta’

Amanda Salinas recently married her longtime boyfriend Jordan Castillo. The stars of Little Women: Atlanta were wed in Dallas, Texas, and the ceremony was shown as part of last week’s episode. Read on to learn more about the wedding and the dramas that occurred throughout.

The wedding was organized by Millicent S. Finney & Associates. Amanda originally planned to have cast member Minnie Ross as her maid of honor, but she changed her mind at the last minute and chose her twin sister Andrea instead. Minnie was demoted to bridesmaid alongside Monie and Jordan’s sister Brittany. Minnie was visibly upset by the last minute decision, but she was still happy for Amanda during the wedding.

Amanda Recently Married Longtime Boyfriend Jordan Castillo

The rest of Amanda’s family played a part in the wedding. Her nephew André was the ring bearer and her niece Aubrey came out as the flower girl. A teaser for tonight’s episode showed that one of the night’s high points was the dance between Amanda and her father. “My dad is my everything,” she told the camera. “He has taught us the good and the bad.”

“Whenever we were in school, he would always go to our school and make sure that stuff was modified in the restroom for us to wash our hands,” she continued, fighting back tears. “Whenever we would sit on chairs, he would build us little boxes so we would be able to reach. He always made sure to look out for us and I love him so much.”

It Was Originally Set to Be a Dual Wedding with Amanda’s Sister Andrea

Amanda originally planned to have a dual wedding with her sister. Andrea was planning to marry her on/off boyfriend Chris Hernandez, but her family accused her of trying to rush the marriage along. “Are you sure that’s what you want because it seems like you’re rushing into it,” Amanda pointed out. “I love you and everything but the way I see it seems like you want to hurry up and get married because you don’t want Chris to end up changing his mind…”

Their mother, Jamie, was similarly skeptical. “Andrea is not the person she was before Chris,” she claimed. “All we can do is pray for her and hopefully one day she’ll just acknowledge that everything he is doing to her is totally wrong because no parent wants to see a daughter or a son go through something like that.”

Andrea & Jordan Have Been Dating Since December 2014

Amanda started dating Jordan Castillo on December 14, 2014. They moved into their own apartment at the end of season one, and Jordan briefly looked after Amanda’s niece with her father Chris was MIA. During season two, he admitted that he felt like a second father. That said, the couple have had their ups and downs over the years.

In season three, while they were celebrating their anniversary, Amanda revealed that she and Jordan had broken up for two weeks at one point in their relationship and he got her new phone number through Facebook. During the reunion show, she said that the couple had broken up a second time because she didn’t like the fact that Jordan was regularly attending night clubs.