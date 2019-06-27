The Amazing Race Winner 2019: Who Won Season 31 Tonight?

The Amazing Race concludes tonight on CBS. The reality competition will see the remaining four teams battle it out to win the grand prize of $1 million. Which team will come out on top? Which teams will be sent packing? We will provide LIVE UPDATES and SPOILERS below once the finale airs at 9/8c.

The remaining teams are, in order of their finish on leg 10: Colin Guinn & Christie Woods, Tyler Oakley & Korey Kuhl, Leo Temory & Jamal Zadran, and Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo. The first three teams have competed on past seasons of The Amazing Race, while the final duo are best known for appearing on Big Brother.

Colin Guinn & Christie Woods Finished 1st During Last Week’s Leg

The description for tonight’s episode confirms what the teaser hinted at, which is several different challenges set across the globe. “The final four teams Race through London, where they take a helicopter ride to Dover Castle, and through Detroit, where they rappel nearly 500 feet down the Guardian Building,” the description reads. “The team to cross the finish line first will be crowned the winners.”

None of the teams from Big Brother or Survivor won any of the first 10 legs. As far as the remaining teams go, Tyler & Korey have accumulated four wins, while both the Afghanimals (Leo & Jamal) and Colin & Christie have gotten two apiece. Nicole & Victor have none. The first three teams were also selected as personal favorites of host Phil Keoghan heading into the season.

There Will Be Separate Challenges Held In London & Detroit

When asked about Colin & Christie, Keoghan said he admired their ability to adapt. “What’s really interesting is the story arc of their relationship and who they are as individuals. Colin was this feisty, competitive, take-no-prisoners character,” he told Parade. “His emotions were just out there. There’s an intensity to him that makes him completely oblivious to everything around them.”

“Their relationship was a relatively new one. Now they come back as parents, older and more mature,”Keoghan added. “They’re into meditation and self-awareness. Christie is a relationship coach who emphasizes listening skills. They’re quite different people from before. The competitive aspect is the same, but their demeanor is not.”

Host Phil Keoghan Says Leo & Jamal Plan to ‘Rattle a Few Cages’ During the Finale

As for Leo & Jamal, the host felt that predictability was their greatest asset. “Another fan favorite team. You never know what they’re going to say,” he explained. “There’s no filter, particularly with Leo. He just says what’s on his mind, and sometimes it’s not exactly appropriate timing. They’re both huge personalities that are used to entertaining crowds. When you get the two of them together, it can be hysterical. Expect to see them rattle a few cages with some of the other teams because they’re so loud and opinionated.”

Leo & Jamal’s penchant for stretching the truth has made them unpopular among the other teams. In past episodes, they’ve pretended to squabble with each other to catch other teams off guard, or flat out lie to other contestants to boost their chances of winning. Only time will tell whether the duo’s tactics will pay off during the finale.