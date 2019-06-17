Amber Portwood & Andrew Glennon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amber Portwood has been with longtime boyfriend Andrew Glennon for several years. The couple met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. They started dating back in August of 2017 and welcomed their first child together in May of 2018.

Here’s what you need to know about the couple:

1. Portwood & Glennon Met on the Set of Marriage Boot Camp While Portwood Was Trying to Repair Her Relationship With Her Ex

According to a source of E! News, the couple first met while on filming Marriage Boot Camp, as Portwood was trying to work things out with her longtime boyfriend and the father of her daughter. According to Glennon’s IMDB page, he has worked on television in the camera department and as a cinematographer for a few short films. Glennon was working on the set of Marriage Boot Camp, while Portwood was a castmate.

An insider revealed to E! News that Portwood’s relationship with Baier “was in bad shape,” and reported that it “made sense for [Portwood] to grow close to Glennon because of the heightened emotions the show brought out the couples on the show.”

2. The Couple Shares One Child Together – a Son Named James Andrew Glennon

Nine months after the reality star and the cameraman made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2017, Portwood gave birth to their son James.

A source told People that the couple welcomed their son on May 8, 2018. Portwood also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley. Shortly after giving birth, Portwood posted a picture of her daughter Leah smiling while holding her newborn baby brother in her arms.

“Big Sis and little James! She was so excited to meet her little brother,” Portwood captioned the photo.

3. Fans Were Speculating That the Two Tied the Knot After Portwood Referred to Glennon as Her ‘Hubby’

During a live Q&A session on Instagram on November 9 last year, Portwood referred to Glennon as her “hubby,” sparking speculation about whether or not the two had gotten hitched in secret. When asked by a fan about whether she had heard about the California wildfires, the Teen Mom OG star replied that her “hubby” was worried about his family.

“Yes, I have heard about the fires in Malibu and Calabasas, and my, my hubby is freaking out because his mom’s house is in Malibu and he has a lot of family that lives in that area, he’s freaking out because he’s not there.”

Although fans believed the couple might have wed in secret, neither Glennon nor Portwood have confirmed the two are married.

4. Portwood is Excited to be Sharing Her Life With Glennon

According to People, it was reported that Portwood “spent almost her whole pregnancy feeling sick,” but that she couldn’t be happier to build her new life with Glennon.

“In spite of all that she was just so happy to be starting over with a guy like Andrew,” the source told People. “And now that the baby is here, they are over the moon.”

5. Glennon Has Struggled With Depression & Alcoholism in the Past After Losing His Father

Back in September 2017, Andrew revealed to Radar Online that after he found out both of his parents had cancer, he was emotionally unstable. After he lost his father, he fell into a deep depression and turned to alcohol to combat his grief.

“I have been through so much pain in my life,” Glennon told the publication. “My father was diagnosed with prostate cancer while my mother was fighting breast cancer. I prepped myself to potentially lose both of my parents. My mother survived, but my father did not.”

He continued: “Depression, drinking and throwing my heart through any open door,” he said. “It nearly cost my life.”

READ NEXT: Ryan Edwards’ Drug Problems, Rehab & Arrests Timeline

