‘American Ninja Warrior’: How to Watch Season 11 Atlanta Qualifiers & Cast Spoilers

Tonight, American Ninja Warrior heads to the Atlanta City Qualifiers, where some of the best athletes in the nation will go head-to-head on a one-of-a-kind obstacle course.

The fun will begin Wednesday, June 5, at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

Next week, the show will head to Oklahoma.

Who will be competing on tonight’s episode?

Kevin Carbone is one competitor fans can expect to see tonight. Last year, Carbone actually won the ANW Design Challenge for Stage 2’s “Deja Vu”. He also created the Wingnuts challenge.

In an interview last year, Kevin shared, “I love coming up with obstacles! That’s what I think about 24/7. I know they have consequences. I may be losing friends because of it, but I still just love doing it.”

Kevin competed on Season 10, when he made it to the Florida City Finals. He made it as far as the Cannonball Drop before falling.

Travis Rosen will also be testing out the waters this season on the show. Last season, Rosen broke his ankle at the National Finals, so we can expect some nerves from those watching in the audience. Over the course of his nine seasons on the show, Rosen has competed Stage One six times and has reached Stage Three once. American Ninja Warrior Nation writes, “One thing that’s always struck us about Travis is his unwavering calmness. Slight smile, even voice, intently listening when others speak to him and ready with a thoughtful response.”

Charity LeBlanc will also be testing out her luck on these new obstacles as the Mermaid Ninja.

And one of the most anticipated runs of the night will be Drew Drechsel. Drechsel is an ANW veteran. He made it to Sasuke 27 during American Ninja Warrior Season 3, and made it all the way through the first half of the First Stage before losing his footing on the Half-Pipe Attack. He, unfortunately, landed unfavorably on the log and tore his right ACL and MCL, meniscus, and cracked his femur. He subsequently withdrew from the competition.

Since then, Drew has continued to prove what a warrior he is. The gym owner sat down with American Ninja Warrior Nation in 2016 for an interview and divulged his course strategy. He tells hopeful ninjas, “So, to sum it up as easy as I can for any new Ninja is, try to get all of your thinking about the course done before you’re on the course. You don’t want to go out there without a game plan. You need some preparation… So think about what you want to do on each obstacle, several times, until it’s almost muscle memory even though you’ve never done it before. So when you’re out there in the moment, you don’t have to think about it.”

As for working out, he says to go out with the mentality of having fun. “… if you take that with you, you’re just going to continually play around, have fun.”

Be sure to tune into American Ninja Warrior’s Atlantic City qualifiers tonight on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.