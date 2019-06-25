‘America’s Got Talent’ Episode 5 Spoilers & LIVE Recap

America’s Got Talent returns tonight with a new set of auditions. Some of them will wow the judges and be voted on through, others will be shown the door, and one lucky performer will be the recipient of the Golden Buzzer! Find out which performers are which here, and get live updates on the show.

Tonight’s performers include dance troupe Verba Shadow, singer Emmane Beasha, VR artist Phobia VR, and contemporary dance duo Izzy and Easton, just to name a few. Lamont Landers, a soul singer who previously appeared on FOX’s Showtime at the Apollo, will also be auditioning tonight.

Find Out Which Performers Make It Through Tonight

Teasers have shown that Izzy and Easton wow both the audience and the judges. “I love dancing with Easton because he’s so amazing and nice and sweet,” Izzy says to the camera. “He’s like my older brother. We’re also such a good pair because we don’t only love dance, we love food, too.”

Easton replies, “Izzy is very bubbly and fun. We both have so much fun, but we’ve been practicing so hard for the past five years. This is gonna be one of the biggest performances we’ve ever done, but I think we’re ready for it.” The duo admits that they are nervous, but that they’re going to give the judges everything they’ve got. “If we got a ‘no’ from the judges, that would be so bad,” she admitted. “We’re just gonna do what we know how to do best, which is dance.”

A Comedian Named Death Gets the Dreaded ‘Red X’ from Judge Simon Cowell

Another contestant is a stand-up comedian known as “Death.” The comedian delivers a series of bizarre one-liners while wearing face paint and a black hood. “They say the only guarantees in life are death and taxes,” he says during his audition, “but if you walk around all summer in a thick black cloak, thigh chafing is also gonna happen.”

That joke earns an uncomfortable moment of silence until Simon startles the crowd by hitting his red X. Howie Mandel does chuckle before Simon’s decision, however, saying that Death’s act is “so bad it’s good.”