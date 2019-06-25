Who Is Performing on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight? 6/25

America’s Got Talent continues tonight on NBC. Given the amazing performers who have already wowed the judges during the first four episodes, there’s no telling what tonight has in store.

Check out the performers for tonight’s episode below, which includes a Ukrainian shadow dance group, a youth contemporary dance duo and a soul singer who previously appeared on a singing competition.

Nick & Lindsay – This colorful duo run a knife throwing act, which we’ve seen several times before on America’s Got Talent. To make things more interesting, however, Nick and Lindsay get AGT judge Simon Cowell to participate, and serve as a target.

Ben Trigger – Trigger has reportedly spent 12 years in the “musical theatre and dance world both professionally and in amateur productions.” Given the little information that we’ve been able to dig up, which includes a YouTube channel with only 2 uploads, its likely that Trigger will be a joke contestant.

Verba Shadow – Verba Shadow is a Ukrainian dance troupe that meshes movement, special effects and silhouette. They are one of the most anticipated acts heading into tonight’s episode, as their preview shows them wowing the judges. During their performance, they tell the story of a family torn apart by war, and they use their bodies to contort to various shapes, including a helicopter and a silhouette of a soldier.

Ndlovu Youth Choir – This group has been active since 2009, and they reportedly wow the audience during their performance tonight. Judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough are brought to their feet, while host Terry Crews cheers them on from the sidelines. Sounds like Ndlovu will be around for a bit.

Lukas & Falco – Lukas Pratschker and his dog Falco are based in Vienna. They run a dog act that includes “dancing” to songs from The Greatest Showman and various other tricks.

Izzy & Easton – These two make up a contemporary kids dance duo. Izzy, 11, and Easton, 14, both hail from Las Vegas, Nevada, and are no stranger to competing on live television. In 2013, they won the German Got Talent series Das Supertalent. They are coming to play.

Phobia VR – Virtual Reality act.

Emmane Beasha – Beasha is a Jordanian singer who won season five of Arabs Got Talent. She has a YouTube channel where she regularly uploads covers of popular songs and live performances. At 11, she is one of the youngest contestants that we’ll be seeing take the stage tonight.

Lamont Landers – Landers is a soul singer who hails from Alabama who released his self-titled album on 10 Ton Records. He’s no stranger to the limelight, as he previously appeared on FOX’s Showtime at the Apollo.