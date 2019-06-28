Are Andrea & Lamar Still Together on Love After Lockup?

Andrea and Lamar are one of the couples who appear on Life After Lockup. They dealt with multiple setbacks during season one, including Lamar’s parole restrictions, but they have managed to overlook them and stay together. The couple are married and currently live in Los Angeles with their children. Read on to learn more about them.

Andrea discussed her relationship with Lamar in a recent Life After Lockup teaser. “Since we last filmed there’s been a lot that’s gone on in our life,” she said. “I packed up my life in Utah and my kids and moved to California to be with Lamar and the family because he couldn’t parole in Utah.” She also talked about the difficulty that she and Lamar have had in getting their families to “blend” together.

Andrea & Lamar Are Still Together & Are Living In Los Angeles

“I know a lot of my friends and family would talk about our different worlds, and I didn’t listen to them I was really naive,” she admitted. “But when we tried to put those worlds together, it was really explosive. And still is, there’s a lot of things we have to work on.” Despite the tension between their respective family members, however, Andrea said that it was a misconception that the couple fight all the time.

“One misconception is that we’re always fighting, and that we don’t have a lot of joy or happy moments,” she explained. “And we do. That’s why we’re together.” Lamar also touched on the fact that his prison term led to people looking down on Andrea for dating him. “Since I was in prison a lot of people spoke down on her and her relationship, and I’m trying to show them that [you] don’t judge the man by circumstance, or his past and flaws,” he reasoned.

They Said They’re Working on ‘Meshing’ Their Families & Lifestyles Together

As for what the future holds, both Andrea and Lamar are optimistic. “The story still hasn’t been completed,” Lamar said. “Allow me to show the transformation and show some difference of motivation and show people that they can make it too. No matter what, there’s no excuses.”

This is a big change from the “Where Are they Now” special that aired in November 2018. During the special, Andrea said that Lamar had been locked up again after being caught hanging out with a former gang affiliate. “Something happened,” she told her friends. “You know, when you’re on parole or probation you have to be perfect. [Lamar] was hanging out on the wrong side of town with the wrong people, and he got locked back up.”

The Couple Hit a Rough Patch When Lamar Was Locked Up Again In November 2018

“He’s not allowed to hang out with any gang members, even if it’s his family,” Andrea continued. “He went somewhere with a friend, like one of his old ‘gang homies,’ and the friend he was with had a gun on him. And the friend he was with was on probation as well. And there was a stripper in the back seat.”

She said she considered moving back to Utah, but said that if she leaves California, she’d “feel like a failure.” Based on promos for tonight’s episode, however, the couple look happier than ever.