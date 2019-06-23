Andrei & Elizabeth Net Worth & Salary on 90 Day Fiancé

Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have a net worth of approximately $600,000, according to The Richest. Although the couple have recently dealt with some financial hardships on the reality show, Elizabeth has had a few small roles on television shows like Homeland and Secrets in the Snow, which has helped bring in some income for her small family.

The Richest reports that Elizabeth makes around $50,677 annually, which comes from a combination of her small Hollywood appearances and the income she receives from 90 Day Fiancé. On top of her television roles, Elizabeth also works with her father part-time and sponsors different products on her Instagram account, such as SmileLove and Modern Fertility.

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé reportedly make a significantly lower amount of money than many other reality stars, with most of them making as little as $15,000 per season, with an added bonus of $2,500 to appear in the tell-all, according to Cheat Sheet. Nikki Cooper, a friend of David Toborowsky who appeared on 90 Day Fiance season 5, revealed the cast members only get paid $1,000 per episode.

The couple has been struggling financially over the last few episodes of the show, despite the $600,000 net worth that The Richest reports. Elizabeth, who was pregnant with the couple’s child while TLC was filming, was stressed because Andrei still hadn’t found a job since he has been in America, which put a strain on both his relationship with his wife and his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast.

According to In Touch Weekly, Elizabeth’s father was concerned that Andrei would not be able to provide financially as a husband for his daughter or a father to his granddaughter because Andrei didn’t have any skills that he could use to find work in America. He also didn’t understand how the couple could be planning a second wedding in Moldova with a $15,000 budget if Andrei wasn’t working.

While Andrei searched for a job, Elizabeth worked part-time as a property manager for her father (who is a real estate investor) to pay the bills. Although Andrei was struggling to find work, In Touch Weekly reports that the couple recently started their own business called Castravet Properties LLC. The Moldovan native serves as the company’s president while Elizabeth is the vice president. According to In Touch, the couple filed for their LLC on October 11, 2018, which means they went into business together just three months before Elizabeth gave birth to their daughter Eleanor.

Starting a company can be expensive, so fans have been wondering if Elizabeth’s father gave the couple the funds to launch their company. However, with Andrei’s rocky relationship with Chuck and his refusal to work for him in the past (see above), it’s unlikely Andrei would have put aside his pride to accept a handout from his father-in-law. The couple has not announced where they found the funds to start their business, so it’s unclear if Chuck did lend them the money, but In Touch reports that the business is currently active and based out of Wesley Chapel, Florida.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

READ NEXT: Elizabeth and Andrei’s Baby on 90 Day Fiancé

