Ashley Martson and Jay Smith of ’90 Day Fiance’ Divorce Update

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, one of the couples, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, have had quite the rocky road. And, it mainly had to do with their age difference, as well as cheating in their relationship. For those who held out hope that the couple would continue to battle through their issues, unfortunately, these two are not still together. In fact, Martson filed for divorce from Smith twice, according to People. E! News reported that Martson filed for divorce in January 2019 but withdrew her filing just a couple of weeks later. Then, she filed for divorce for the second time, in April 2019.

Just before the second divorce filing, Martson posted this message on social media: “It’s all fun [and] games until your ass gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license!” The message was later deleted but a divorce filing was then put forth. Martson has cited “adultery” as the reason for divorce and wrote to fans on Instagram that, “Behind every strong woman lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone.” Martson also told Us Weekly that her heart was broken by Smith and that “cheating is not okay.”

Martson is a mother of two from previous relationships, so she is focusing on moving on from her relationship with Smith. In a post about her kids on Instagram, Martson talked about prioritizing and loving her children. Martson wrote, “At the end of the day, these two are all that truly matters #mybabies.” On April 3, 2019, Martson also posted a throwback photo of the birth of her daughter and she gushed over motherhood, writing, “I know we all have that one photo from when our babies were born that we can’t stop looking at. The photo where you can physically see the moment you fell in love instantly. This was the day I became someone’s mom. The day I learned what unconditional love was. I find myself constantly looking at this photo. I wish I had one with my son but he was very premature and wisked away. I don’t show my kids on social media or on the show but this is something I just wanted to share.”

Smith and Martson had no children together.

Another update when it comes to Martson, according to Us Weekly, is that she has a new boyfriend. That’s right. She is dating. In an interview with Us, Martson revealed, “I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well.” Martson also said that she is “really happy right now”. Recently, Martson took a photo with a cast member from the reality show Ex on the Beach and fans speculated that he was her new man. Martson took to Instagram to set the record straight and say, “Side note: You people need to relax I can take a photo with someone and not be dating them!”