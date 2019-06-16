When Does Bachelor in Paradise 2019 Announce the Official Season 6 Cast?

The hit Bachelor Nation summer spin-off series Bachelor in Paradise not only finally has an official premiere date, August 5, but the official premiere cast is going to be announced on Monday, June 17, on ABC’s Good Morning America. Host Chris Harrison will be on hand for the rose ceremonies, and back by popular demand, former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams will return as bartender.

For those looking to hear the announcement live and discover firsthand which beloved former contestants are getting a second shot in Mexico this summer, tune in to GMA on Monday morning, which airs from 7 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET on ABC. As for which season they’ll be plucking the new cast from, expect numerous ex-suitresses from Colton Underwood‘s cycle, a few men from Becca Kufrin’s season, and numerous fresh faces sent home during Hannah Brown‘s journey for love, which is currently still airing.

Life is a beach…and that’s a great thing! #BachelorinParadise is back Aug 5th! pic.twitter.com/xrZuAbv8kh — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 14, 2019

For Bachelor Nation fans that absolutely can not wait until Monday morning, or will be unable to catch GMA live, we do have the cast announcement spoilers from Reality Steve. For those that want to be completely surprised as to who will be showing up in Paradise, stop reading now.

While new cast members will soon be checking into the Mexican resort as contestants are sent home, here is the list of the original group of men and women that will kick off Season 6 during the show’s premiere:

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Male Cast:

(SPOILER): And another. Dylan Barbour filming his intro for Paradise. pic.twitter.com/PRiDOyzyGd — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 5, 2019

Blake Horstmann (Becca), Kevin Fortenberry (Hannah), John Paul Jones (Hannah), Dylan Barbour (Hannah), Cam Ayala (Hannah), Wills Reid (Becca), Derek Peth (JoJo), Chris Bukowski (Emily & Andi’s season).

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Female Cast:

(SPOILER): Hannah G down in Paradise today. Filming begins tmrw. pic.twitter.com/kTesozw2Hp — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 5, 2019

Women: Caelynn Miller-Keyes (Colton), Hannah G. (Colton), Nicole Lopez-Avlar (Colton), Onyeka Ehi (colton), Tayshia Adams (Colton), Jane Aver (Colton), Demi Burnett (Colton), Katie Morton (Colton), Bibiana Julian (Arie), Annaliese Puccini (Arie). Showing up on Day 2, Kristina Schulman.

Other Cast Confirmed to Show Up in ‘Paradise’

Clay Harbor (Becca), Kirpa Sudick (Colton), Jen Saviano (Ben) Haley Ferguson (Ben) Connor Saeli (Hannah), Box Joe Barsano, Jordan Kimball, Heather Martin, Christian Estrada (Becca), Sydney Lotuaco (Colton).

Viewers can also expect BiP Season 5 lovebirds Chris Randone and fianceé Kystal Nielson to make an appearance, and if rumors are correct, we’ll also see them officially tie the knot on-screen.

