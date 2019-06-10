When Is the Next New Episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ on TV?

The next new episode of The Bachelorette will air on Tuesday, June 11, at 8 p.m. Eastern. ABC was forced to do a bit of a switcheroo because of the NBA Finals. The network has pushed Episode 5 to Tuesday night in lieu of pushing it off a week.

Bachelorette fans hoping to find out what happens between Luke P. and Luke S. after last Monday night’s cliffhanger will just have to wait one more night, instead of one whole week.

Last week’s episode ended after Hannah pulled Luke S. and Luke P. aside in an attempt to have them work out their differences.

“The guys’ feud, started by Luke P. allegedly bodyslamming Luke S. during the rugby group date, intensified when Luke P. was confronted by the other guys. Mike got into a heated argument with him at the cocktail party, accusing him of being a ‘psychopath,'” Entertainment Tonight reports.

Due to the drama between the Lukes, the rose ceremony was pushed off and ABC left viewers hanging — on purpose, of course. Hannah will further narrow down her guys in Tuesday night’s Episode 5, which will likely start with a rose ceremony and end with one. Hannah will also further her relationships with frontrunners like Jed and Tyler C.

Warning: Bachelorette spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Will Narrow Her Suitors Down to 9 After Dates in Scotland

Hannah and her guys have jet-setted to Scotland for Episode 5 of The Bachelorette. According to Reality Steve, Hannah will take Luke P. on a 1-on-1 date and will give him a rose after spending the day with him.

Hannah will then go on a group date with Kevin, Connor S., Dylan, Garrett, Peter, Grant, Dustin, Devin, Tyler C., and Jed. Mr. Jed Wyatt will win Hannah over again and she will give him the group date rose.

Another 1-on-1 will follow and Hannah will take Mike Johnson out on the town. Their date will end with Mike getting a rose.

At the rose ceremony, Hannah will send three guys home; Devin Harris, Kevin Fortenberry, and Grant Eckel.

‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Will Air on July 23

“Alabama Hannah” has already finished filming her season of the popular dating show and Reality Steve reports that the finale will air on July 22. The finale, which is sure to be emotional for Hannah and her top two guys, Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron.

Interestingly, Reality Steve didn’t reveal his episode-by-episode spoilers until week two of the season. He was unclear about who won Hannah’s heart and wanted to tie up any loose ends before he gave away any details.

You can watch Hannah B.’s journey to find love tomorrow night and then on Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern for the remainder of her season.

