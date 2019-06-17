‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2019 Episode 6: Who Gets Eliminated Tonight?

Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 6 have been made available thanks to Reality Steve. Bachelorette Hannah Brown is headed to Latvia with her remaining nine guys and she will send two home on Monday night’s episode.

Hannah is coming off of a pretty emotional week in Scotland. After an intense back-and-forth between the two Lukes, Luke Stone quit the show just before Hannah started handing out roses at the rose ceremony. She also said goodbye to three guys: Devin Harris, Kevin Fortenberry, and Grant Eckel.

Things seem to have settled down a bit for this week’s episode and Bachelorette fans can look forward to watching Hannah fall more and more for the guys that she has left.

If you do not wish to read any spoilers for the current season of The Bachelorette, please stop reading now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Goes on 2 One-on-One Dates; 1 With Garrett Powell & Another With Peter Weber

Hannah Brown is going to experience Latvia with her guys in Episode 6 and she will kick things off with a one-on-one date with Garrett Powell. According to Reality Steve’s episodic spoilers, Hannah and Garrett will go bungee jumping on their date. At the end of the date, Hannah does give Garrett the rose — and he accepts.

Next up on the agenda is a group date. Hannah will take Luke, Mike, Tyler, Jed, Dylan, Dustin, and Connor out on the town for some shopping. Reality Steve admits that he’s unsure who gets the group date rose, but he’s fairly confident that it’s fan-favorite, Tyler.

(SPOILER): Hannah on her group date today at the central market in Riga, Latvia. In the pic from left to right: Dustin, Dylan, Tyler C, Mike, and Connor S. pic.twitter.com/qoUroJZ6vb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 10, 2019

Following the group date, Hannah gets to enjoy some one-on-one time with pilot Peter Weber, who will also accept a rose from Alabama Hannah.

Hannah Sends Home 2 Guys at the Rose Ceremony & Is 2 Weeks Away From Hometowns

The two guys that Hannah decides to send home are Dustin Kendrick and Dylan Barbour. She is left with seven guys; Luke P., Tyler C., Garrett, Mike, Jed, Connor, and Peter.

Hannah is just two weeks away from Hometown Dates, where she will meet the families of her top four guys. That means, of course, that Hannah is going to narrow her choices from seven down to four on Episode 7, which airs next Monday night (June 24).

Hannah will further explore her relationships with Jed, Tyler, and Mike, all of whom will get one-on-one dates in the Netherlands. There is sure to be some drama as Connor S. leaves the show before going on a date — and Reality Steve hasn’t put the details in his episode spoilers.

Hannah will be visiting the hometowns of season villain Luke P., fan favorites Jed and Tyler, and Peter. The Bachelorette finale is set to air on Monday, July 22.

