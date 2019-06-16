Bella Thorne Crops Chanel Sweater in Revealing ‘Daddy Issues’ Pic

One day after leaking her own nude photos online, Bella Thorne took to Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. Thorne isn’t a stranger when it comes to posting super sexy snaps of herself on social media and her latest pic did not disappoint.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the people w serious daddy issues,” Thorne captioned the photo. She can be seen sitting on a counter in a pair of white underwear and a blue and white Chanel sweater that she unbuttoned at the top and cropped up to showcase her stomach. You can see the photo below.

Thorne also added a series of facial expression emojis to further her caption.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thorne’s Dad Died When She Was Just 9 Years Old

Thorne experienced tragedy at a very young age when her dad, Delancey Reinaldo “Rey” Thorne, died. At the time, Thorne was just 9 years old.

The former Disney star talked about the tragedy in a 2015 interview with Seventeen.

“My father died in a motorcycle accident. I’m not mature enough to accept the responsibility of perhaps taking someone else’s life,” she told the outlet when asked about getting her drivers license. After her dad passed away, her family struggled financially.

“I don’t think anybody really knew — it wasn’t a very obvious thing,” she said. “I’ve never really talked about it. I wasn’t hiding it, and it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m embarrassed because we don’t have money.’ It was, ‘Oh, we don’t have money, so we’re going to work that much harder.’ It was scary, though, because you really want those jobs. It’s a different hunger when you want your family to eat,” she said.

While “daddy issues” is usually a term used to describe people who have suffered in life due to having an absentee dad, it can also be used to describe someone in Thorne’s shoes — someone who has lost his or her dad.

Thorne didn’t mention her dad in the post specifically, but she seemed to strike a chord with her followers, many of whom commented with shared feelings.

Thorne Released Her Own Nude Photos After Being Threatened by an Online Hacker

On Saturday, Thorne released her own nude photos after a hacker threatened to do so.

“For the last 24 hours, I have been threatened with my own nudes. I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see. He has sent me multiple nude photo of other celebs, he wont stop with me or them he will just keep going,” Thorne wrote on her Instagram story.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m [expletive] sick of it. NOW U DON’T GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life, u never will. Here’s the photos he’s been threatening me with, in other words here’s my boobies. So here [expletive] u, and the last 24 hours I have been crying instead of celebrating my book while doing my book press. Oh yea, the FBI will be at your house shortly, so watch. Your. Mother. [Expletive]. Back,” she added.

The threatened leak comes just a couple of weeks after nude photos of Iggy Azalea leaked online, causing the rapper to delete her social media accounts. You can read more about that at the link below:

