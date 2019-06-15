Bella Thorne Tweets Out Her Own Nude Photos After Threatened By Hacker

Actress Bella Thorne took matters into her own hands and tweeted out her own nude photos after a hacker threatened to leak them online. To her 6.3 million followers, she released five explicit photos that she had in her phone, along with a stern message to the person who tried to take advantage of her.

Please be advised that the photos and wording used below are explicit in nature.

In her note, the 21-year-old former Disney star wrote, “For the last 24 hours, I have been threatened with my own nudes. I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see. He has sent me multiple nude photo of other celebs, he wont stop with me or them he will just keep going.”

Fuck u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/0Ep0iXgW51 — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 15, 2019

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m fucking sick of it. NOW U DON’T GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life, u never will.”

“Here’s the photos he’s been threatening me with, in other words here’s my boobies. So here fuck u, and the last 24 hours I have been crying instead of celebrating my book while doing my book press. Oh yea, the fbi will be at your house shortly, so watch. Your. Mother. Fuckin. Back.”

Mic. Drop.

Thorne is not the first celebrity to be threatened with leaked nude photos, it’s an ongoing epidemic in Hollywood. Back in 2014, when actress Jennifer Lawrence had her private photos released to the public she told Vanity Faire afterward, “Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting.”

The book Bella Thorne is currently promoting is entitled The Life of a Wanna Be Mogul: Mental Disarray is available in hardback on Amazon.

